MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The state will close parts of Route 47 from Monday through sometime in June, the Department of Transportation said Friday.
Traffic will be will be detoured in both directions between Indian Trail Road and Springers Mill Road beginning 7 a.m. Monday. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses, and the route will be signed.
The lengthy detour will take motorists from Route 47 to Route 9 and back.
The project is intended to repair a culvert and fill in sinkholes that are compromising the road, the DOT said in a news release.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A snowstorm slowed first responders’ arrival to a large-scale disaste…
Contractor Mount Construction will handle the detours and repair the culvert over Dias Creek, the DOT said.
Route 47 northbound detour:
Turn right onto Indian Trail Road Turn left onto Route 9 North Turn left onto West Hand Avenue Turn right onto Route 47/South Delsea Drive
Route 47 southbound detour:
Turn left onto West Hand Avenue Turn right onto Route 9 South Turn right onto Indian Trail Road Turn left onto Route 47/South Delsea Drive
In other traffic news, on Tuesday, Moss Mill Road in Galloway Township will be closed to traffic between Mannheim and Odessa avenues from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for drainage work.
On Wednesday, Moss Mill will have an alternating traffic pattern in place between Mannheim Avenue and Cologne-Port Republic Road in Galloway from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Thursday, Moss Mill will be closed between Columbia Road and Fifth Avenue in Mullica Township from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's Aubrey Hunter #21 drives to the basket against Wildwood Catholic Lauren McCallion #15 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou #31 drives to the basket against Middle Township's Aubrey Hunter #21 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood Catholic Leona Macrina #3 battle for the ball against Middle Township’s Sophia Terenik #35 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township’s Kira Sides #2 attempts a shot against Wildwood Catholic Gabby Turco #31 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou #13 attempts a shot against Middle Township’s Maddie Barber #11 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle High School Monday JAn 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazoglou #13 drives to the basket against Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou #13 battle for the ball against Middle Township's Kate Herlihy #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood Catholic Kimmy Casiello #12 drives to the basket against Middle Township's Sophia Terenik #35 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle vs Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.