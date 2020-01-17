Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The state will close parts of Route 47 from Monday through sometime in June, the Department of Transportation said Friday.

Traffic will be will be detoured in both directions between Indian Trail Road and Springers Mill Road beginning 7 a.m. Monday. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses, and the route will be signed.

The lengthy detour will take motorists from Route 47 to Route 9 and back.

The project is intended to repair a culvert and fill in sinkholes that are compromising the road, the DOT said in a news release.

Contractor Mount Construction will handle the detours and repair the culvert over Dias Creek, the DOT said.

Route 47 northbound detour:

  • Turn right onto Indian Trail Road
  • Turn left onto Route 9 North
  • Turn left onto West Hand Avenue
  • Turn right onto Route 47/South Delsea Drive

Route 47 southbound detour:

  • Turn left onto West Hand Avenue
  • Turn right onto Route 9 South
  • Turn right onto Indian Trail Road
  • Turn left onto Route 47/South Delsea Drive

Atlantic County

In other traffic news, on Tuesday, Moss Mill Road in Galloway Township will be closed to traffic between Mannheim and Odessa avenues from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for drainage work.

On Wednesday, Moss Mill will have an alternating traffic pattern in place between Mannheim Avenue and Cologne-Port Republic Road in Galloway from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Moss Mill will be closed between Columbia Road and Fifth Avenue in Mullica Township from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments