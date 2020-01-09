STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Route 72 westbound jughandle to Doc Cramer Boulevard will be closed and detoured overnight for about two weeks, state transportation officials said Thursday.
From 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday and continuing each night, New Jersey Natural Gas will close and detour the jughandle for a gas main installation.
The detour is before the jughandle and will be signed. The jughandle will be reopened each morning.
Motorists traveling on Route 72 westbound wishing to exit at Doc Cramer Boulevard will be directed to exit before the boulevard near the Stafford Square shopping center.
• Take Route 72 west and make a U-turn using the jughandle after West Street to Route 72 eastbound
• Take Route 72 east
• Turn right onto General Grier Drive
• Turn right onto McKinley Avenue
• Continue on McKinley until it intersects with Doc Cramer Boulevard
The $11.6 million, federally funded Route 72 East project provides highway and signal intersection improvements to address congestion and safety concerns.
Improvements are scheduled to include the addition of a 10-foot shoulder in each direction on Route 72 between the Garden State Parkway and the Stafford Square shopping center, median widening, new barrier curbs, and new traffic signals and roadway improvements at two Route 72 intersections, Roosevelt Boulevard and Doc Cramer Boulevard.
There will be a new culvert and a revised jughandle circling a water basin from Route 72 westbound to a relocated East Road (East Road is being moved about 200 feet east from its current location).
Two new storm water basins will be constructed further down on Route 72 westbound, and West Road will be relocated east from its current location between McDonalds and Mr. Tire to a new location between Element Restaurant and Starboard Plaza. Washington Road, located parallel to Route 72, will end at the new West Road.
Construction is expected to be completed late this year. The timing of the work is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
