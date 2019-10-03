Domestic violence

Domestic violence

 KRISHNA MATHIAS

VINELAND — Rowan College of South Jersey will host a symposium and rally in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The college is working in partnership with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Wilmington University, Georgian Court University and the Center for Family Services (SERV) for the events, scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Cumberland campus, 3322 College Drive.

The day begins with a Domestic Violence Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Luciano Conference Center with a panel discussion, breakout sessions on relevant topics and a lunch presentation by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“STAND OUT Against Domestic Violence” takes place at 2:15 p.m. on the patio outside the Student Center. Speakers include Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, representatives from SERV, and those remembering victims lost to domestic violence.

During the events, Rowan College of South Jersey students will collect non-perishable food, clothing and hygiene products for donation to the college’s on-campus student pantry.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit rcsj.edu/stand-out.

— Claire Lowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments