COVID-19 Help

New Jersey Organizing Project is a statewide information and advocacy organization that has added the COVID-19 crisis to its main mission of Superstorm Sandy recovery. It can be reached at 609-225-4890, via email at info@newjerseyop.org or online at newjerseyop.org.

OCNJ CARE is a nonprofit formed by Ocean City volunteers and community members in cooperation with the city and the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

During the COVID 19 crisis, the group is prepared to assist at-risk populations with shopping, picking up medications or other tasks; cook and deliver meals to anybody in need; and provide relief for families that cannot meet basic needs.

Ocean City residents in need of assistance can call 609-399-6111. Donations can be mailed to OCNJ CARE Project, P.O. Box 807, Ocean City, NJ 08226. To volunteer or request assistance, visit ocnj.us/ocnjcare.