The boards of education in both Linwood and Somers Point approved their 2020-21 budgets recently. Both districts held their public hearings online, and residents were able to ask questions prior to passage of the budget.
Somers Point School District
Somers Point property owners will pay an additional 2 cents per $100 of assessed property value to support the K-8 district's $20,214,608 budget, of which $11,042,286 will be raised by taxes. For a home assessed at the city average of $212,195, it will translate to an additional $3.58 monthly or roughly $43 annually in local school taxes.
Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said the budget is a balance between fiscal responsibility and educational integrity. Somers Point's three schools educate 854 students, down 28 students from the prior year. That drop in enrollment cost the district funding, CarneyRay-Yoder said.
The budget supports all of the same programming, sports and clubs for the coming year. It does eliminate two non-teaching positions: the supervisor and secretary of the Community Education and Recreation office, which has been removed from the budget.
Linwood School District
Residents in Linwood will see a tax bill reflecting an increase of 6.9 cents per $100 of assessed property value to support the district's $15,143,622 spending plan, which calls for $12,583,292 to be raised by taxes.
The 2020-21 budget is up 1.2%, or $246,731, over the previous year, but Superintendent Brian Pruitt said the district lost $127,841 in state funding for the upcoming year, and that loss, coupled with the city’s ratable decline, contributed to the increase. He added that with the state funding formula in place, the K-8 Linwood district will continue to see state funding erode.
The budget was also built to withstand what interim Business Administrator Frank Onorato said is predicted to be a possible large increase in insurance costs for the upcoming year.
A home assessed at the city average of $294,324 will see an annual property-tax increase of $203.08, or a monthly jump of $16.92.
There are 827 students in the district.
The district did not include the use of any banked cap funds in the budget. Pruitt said the district had an additional $88,000 of permitted spending but chose not to spend the funds in a cost-saving effort. Two positions will be eliminated in the budget, one an office position and the other a speech therapist. Both are retirements, and neither position will be filled, Pruitt said.
The budget keeps all sports and clubs intact for the coming year and funds a new math series districtwide, as well as a technology upgrade.
