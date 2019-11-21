LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police are alerting residents of a dangerous and armed suspect in the area of Tuckerton and Parkerton, according to a release.
The suspect is said to be a significant threat to people or property. Because of the alert, all area schools are on lockdown, the release stated.
The suspect was last seen riding a bike in Tuckerton/Parkertown area.
Route 539 closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.
Residents should not approach the suspect and are urged to call 911.
