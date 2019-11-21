Tuckerton

The suspect was last seen riding a bike in Tuckerton along N.J. 539 closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.

 Photo courtesy of Little Egg Harbor Police Department

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police are alerting residents of a dangerous and armed suspect in the area of Tuckerton and Parkerton, according to a release.

The suspect is said to be a significant threat to people or property. Because of the alert, all area schools are on lockdown, the release stated.

The suspect was last seen riding a bike in Tuckerton/Parkertown area.

Route 539 closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.

Residents should not approach the suspect and are urged to call 911.

