SEA ISLE CITY — The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will be assessing the city Police Department on May 17 for accreditation and is inviting public comment on the matter, the city said in a news release.
The chiefs association's Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will review written materials, interview department members and observe compliance with standards.
“Verification by the team that the Sea Isle City Police Department meets the commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Chief Thomas McQuillen said. “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”
SEA ISLE CITY — Last year, a driver struck a pedestrian and fled in the resort.
Employees and the public can provide comments to the assessment team by calling 609-602-0331 from 10 to 11 a.m. May 17. Comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the chiefs association standards.
Comments also can be emailed to Detective Lt. Steven Conte at sconte@police.seaislecitynj.us or hdelgado@njsacop.org, or mailed to New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.