Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I just recently read in People magazine that Olaplex No. 7 hair serum prevents frizzing! I so need it. — Frizzy girl
Dear Frizzy girl: Ulta sells No. 7 products, plus get an additional 20% off with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a small desk light any color. Anything I can find is over $30. — Christopher T.
Dear Christopher: Hobby Lobby this week has all lamps and lamp shades half price. Also try Christmas Tree Shops. Both are near each other off the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. However, your best bet would be a yard or garage sale. Check your Press for ones close to you.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you please find a 17-inch bathroom vanity for me? I do not want one online. I want to go into a store for it. I hope you can find one locally for me. — TJF
Dear TJF: I found two, however both are online. One at Signaturehard ware.com for $289 in white, and the other at Allmodern.com in four colors for $249.99. I emailed you both links. Because you didn’t mention your hometown, if you are close to Egg Harbor Township, try calling Weinstein at 609-798-4478. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s bath vanities start at 18 inches wide.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Recently you wrote about a deal on OPI nail polish. I missed it. Any more deals on it? I just paid $8 for one. — Sonia, Ventnor
Dear Sonia: This week at CVS spend $15 on OPI or Orly nail polish and get $5 Extra Rewards off your next purchase.
Reader tips
• Christine Gale wrote in to let me know, along with Ted & Theresa of Somers Point, she owns Cape May Antiques & Tuckahoe Vintage Goods, both selling Annie Sloan Chalk paint. Her stores sell a quart for $37.95, and a sample pot is only $13.95. I stand corrected!
• Chef Goldenruler wrote in to say “I am surprised you haven’t shared that Save-A-Lot has large pumpkins (the same size as ShopRite’s $6, or Acme’s 2 for $12) that have only been $2.99 each for the past three weeks! I bought six, three weeks ago, then went back for two more last week. One of these large pumpkins when quartered, seeded (use them to roast with olive oil and Adobo) for football snacking.” Again, I stand corrected!
Steals of the week
Acme
• Lancaster Brand meatloaf mix: $2.99 per pound.
• McCafe premium ground 36.8-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Apple Crisp or Pumpkin donuts 10-pack: $6.
• Signature Farms 6-ounce pepperoni: 99 cents. Limit two.
• Purex 75-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99 with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
ShopRite
• Asparagus: $1.99 per pound.
• Get three bags of Butterfinger, Hershey’s or Snickers snack size: $6. Must buy 3 bags.
• A three-pound bag of yellow onions: 99 cents.
• Fresh pizza dough: $1 per one-pound bag.
• Keller’s one-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Good Cook Smart Choice Saute pans: half price.
Tips
• A 16-inch Marketside Supreme Super Sub is $5.98 at Walmart.
• Gain 40-ounce laundry detergent is $1.95 at Family Dollar with their Smart Coupon. Save an additional $5 off your purchase of $25 or more, again with a Smart Coupon.
• All Nicole Winter Decor is half price at A.C. Moore.
• A 24-pack of purified water is $2.45 at Big Lots.
• Metal prints are 33% off at Rite Aid.
• A Dell laptop with Intel Core i3 processor is on sale at Staples for $299.99.
• Maxwell House 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.88 at Walgreens.
• All Halloween is 60% off at Michaels. (Friday they will be much less!)
• If you spend $100 at Target on Pampers, Huggies or a few other baby products, you get a $20 Target gift card. Get another free Target $5 gift card with the purchase of $25 in health care purchases.
• A case of Just the Basics bottled purified water is $2.49 at CVS.
• A gallon of Peak Long Life 50/50 antifreeze is on sale for $11.99 at Advance Auto Parts.
• All Art Tables, Master’s Touch and Fine Touch paint and supplies are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• Yankee 22-ounce candles regularly $29.49 are on sale at Boscov’s for $12.99.
• A whole pork loin is $1.69 per pound at Save-A-Lot.
Can you help me?
Does anyone know how to disable a touchpad on a Dell Laptop Corei5 with Windows 7? Typing “disable touchpad” in the search, nothing comes up.
