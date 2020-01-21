Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Our daughter is in need of a Tempur-Pedic top mattress cover in queen size. Any deals? — Margaret & Owen Keating, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Margaret & Owen: The best deal on a Tempur-Pedic top mattress cover I could find was at Costco for $159.99. There is a Costco in Manahawkin, however you need a membership card or a friend who has one. You can get a SensorPEDIC Prime 2 inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Bed Topper on sale this week at Boscov’s for $89.99 in any size.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find some new lampshades without spending a fortune? — Barbara E.
Dear Barbara: Check Christmas Tree Shops, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Home Depot, Lowe’s or Target.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find an under-the-seat piece of luggage under $50? — Janet P., South Philadelphia
Dear Janet: Get an American Tourister Burst Max Wheeled Underseater, in your choice of five colors, at Kohls regularly $139.99 on sale for $62.99. Use the code FAVORITE30 to save and additional 30% off if you use your Kohls charge, making your cost $44.09.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I know you put Macys 100% cotton sheets in your tips often, but now that I need a queen-size set, I can’t find any sales. Can you? — Denise M., Wildwood
Dear Denise: Bed Bath & Beyond has a set of Wamsutta 350-thread count Egyptian Cotton queen-size sheet sets on sale for $47.99 and with the 20% off coupon from a past Sunday Press your cost will be $38.39.
Reader tips
• Steve wrote in to let Chris Gordon of Northfield know about his research on Maytag and any “high efficiency,” which he states only wastes electric, type washers. He said only Speed Queen, who also makes industrial-type washers and are made in the U.S. does not play that low-water, high-efficiency game. He claims Maytag, which is now made by Whirlpool, is not like it used to be, to put it mildly!
Steals of the week
Acme
• Irish Spring Body Wash: $4. Save an additional $1 with the 75-cent coupon doubled to $1 from Sunday’s Press.
• Signature Farms bag of spinach, garden salad or cole slaw: $1.
• Two pounds of more of 85% lean ground beef: $3.99 per pound.
• French’s 20-ounce ketchup or yellow mustard: $1.49 with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one offer.
• Dannon or YoCrunch yoqurts: 20 for $10.
• Turkey Hill all-natural 48-ounce ice cream: $3.99.
• Marie Callender’s pot pies, dinners or bowls: Buy one get one free.
ShopRite
• An LG 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $399.99 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Cook’s spiral ham: 99 cents per pound.
• Fresh (never frozen) salmon fillets: $6.99 per pound.
• A pint of fresh blueberries: $1.99. Limit two.
• Chock Full O’Nuts big can or 12-pack of K-cups: $4.99 each.
• Aruj Jasmine long grain 5-pound bag of rice is half price: $3.49.
Tips
• Maxwell House or McCafe big cans are $4.95 at Dollar General.
• Men’s genuine suede slippers by Tamarac regularly $39.99 are on sale at Boscov’s for $14.99.
• A Westinghouse 50-inch Roku TV 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is $199.99 and for $50 more you can get the same in a 55 inch at Target.
• Maxwell House big can is $4.99 at Walgreeens. Photo books are 30% off with promo code: PB3019.
• Get the large classic Yankee Candle jars in limited fragrances regularly $24.99 half price for $12.49 each at Bed Bath & Beyond. Get an additional 20% off with a coupon, making your cost $9.99.
• A 14-inch HP laptop with Windows 10 and an AMD A9 processor is on sale at Staples for $239.99 and a Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop with an Intel Pentium Gold processor and Windows 10 is on sale for $229.99.
• A three-drawer storage cart on wheels is $12 at Family Dollar.
• Cadbury eggs are 88 cents at CVS. Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 and decafe is $7.99.
• Jumbo 3-way rocking recliner chairs are $199.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• A 45-inch tufted storage ottoman is $79.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Wednesday is the last day for a 25-inch wide Euro Gray bathroom vanity with a top on sale for $119 at Lowe’s.
• Large Hass avocados are 65 cents at Aldi. Deli style 16-inch pizzas in assorted varieties are $4.99. An extra large Ambiano 5.3-quart air fryer is $59.99.
• Thursday is the last day to get a Glacier Bay Arla 24.5-inch wide bath vanity with a cultured marble top in white with white basin and a mirror for $139 at Home Depot.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
