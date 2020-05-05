Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Need a small bedroom size window air conditioner before the heat hits, and there are none left. — Nick O.
Dear Nick: A GE 5,000-BTU window air conditioner is on sale at Ollie's Bargain Outlet for $109.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are in the market for a large five-plus burner outdoor grill without spending $500. Any deals Franny? — Charlie P.
Dear Charlie: Though May 10, Walmart has a Cuisinart 3-in-1 gas grill with five burners in stainless steel for $347.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you please find me a statue of St. Francis of Assisi for my garden? Please no $100 ones. Something reasonable. — Rose Anne B.
Dear Rose Anne: You can buy a 16-inch high resin-painted St. Francis of Assisi statue for your garden at wdrake.com on sale for $23.99. Logon or call 800-525-9291.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hopefully I will be throwing a baby shower for my daughter in the fall. Since I am so bored with nothing to do, I want to start making favors. I would like small frames to put a cute saying in. —Grandmom to Be
Dear Grandmom to Be: Ready to finish wood frames are 99 cents each at Michaels.
Reader tips
• Anita Formisano of Formisano Farms in Buena wrote it to let Tam and Dominic know they have four varieties of basil including beautiful Thai basil in 4.5-inch pots. Collette wrote in to let them know Levaris Farm Market on Route 40 in Buena has not only Thai Basil but unique flowers and uncommon plants.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Frozen turkey breast: $1.49 per pound.
• Johnsonville sausage or bratwurst: Buy one, get one free.
• Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: $1.99.
• Italian Village frozen pasta: 33% off.
• Utz kettle chips: $2.
Aldi
• A bouquet of 10 tulips: $4.89.
• Large seedless watermelon: $3.99.
• Chicken tenderloins family pack: $1.99 per pound.
• Specially Selected 12.5-ounce 100% pure maple syrup: $5.99.
• Fresh asparagus: $1.99 per pound.
ShopRite
• Godiva, Ghiradelli or Lindt chocolates 4.1- to 5.32-ounce: $1.99.
• New York strip steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $4.99.
• Sabrett 14-ounce beef franks: $2.99.
• Duncan Hines cake or brownie mix: 99 cents.
• Herr's snacks: half price.
Tips
• Pool Shock hth 13.3-ounce bag is on sale at Ollie's Bargain Outlet for $1.99.
• Maxwell House Wake Up 30.6-ounce coffee is $5 at Dollar General. Single stem roses are $2 and Smithfield 12-ounce bacon is $3.95.
• Nature Made vitamins and supplements are buy-one, get-one free along with Complete Home or Patriot 18-ounce candles at Walgreens. Nescafe Taster's Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99.
-Lay's kettle chips or Doritos are two for $4 at CVS. Sundown Naturals vitamins and supplements are buy-one, get-one free along with Ferrero Rocher 4.6- to 5.3-ounce candy.
• A Nostalgia 4-quart electric ice cream maker is $19.96 at Walmart.
• Outdoor replacement cushions are $20 to $70 at Big Lots.
• Weed Block landscape 3-by-50 foot landscape fabric is on sale at Ace Hardware for $6.99.
• Boxed jewelry regularly $15 is $10 at Target. Get 20% off women's shoes.
• Five pack of Play-Doh is $3 at Family Dollar. A Cool Master 20-inch box fan is $18.
