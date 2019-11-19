Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help me with two things? First, a chrome piggy bank for a 3 year old. Second, someone to repair my costume jewelry. — Elizabeth, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Elizabeth: First, the chrome piggy bank. The best deals are on Ebay.com starting at $5 plus shipping. Go to Bed Bath & Beyond and get one for $34.99 with a name engraved on it. Don't forget to use a 20% off coupon or better yet, $10 off $30 coupon if you have one.
Second, any jeweler would repair your costume jewelry. However, have you tried doing it yourself? A.C. Moore or Michaels sell everything to make or repair jewelry. Also you could try finding a craft show and taking the jewelry with you. There is always crafters selling homemade jewelry, you could ask them to fix it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for wall stickers to make a forest looking scene on a bedroom wall. I have tried A.C. Moore, Michaels and Hobby Lobby without any luck. Help! — Chrissy M., Mays Landing
Dear Chrissy: Your best bet is Walltat.com. They have so much to choose from with free shipping if you spend $50. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My coffee maker just went! I need the cheapest one you can find that you can program. — Carl
Dear Carl: This week at ShopRite get a Hamilton Beach 12-cup programable coffee maker half price for $14.99.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Spend $100 and use the coupon in their circular to get a free 10- to 20-pound turkey or 4- to 7-pound turkey breast.
• Starbucks 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack K-cups: $5.99.
• Breyer's 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5.
• Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.
• Huffy 3-wheel Frozen or Spide-rman scooters: $29.99.
ShopRite
• Heinz 12-ounce jar of Home Style Gravy or Stove Top Stuffing: $1 each if you mix and match six.
• Capatriti extra virgin 68-ounce can: $7.99.
• Friendly's 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $3 with your ShopRite digital coupon.
• Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.
• Complete turkey dinner: $49.99 with 72 hours notice.
Tips
• All Nicole's 18-ounce mason jar or ginger jar candles are $2.88 at A.C. Moore. Wednesday is the last day to use the $10 off a $40 purchase coupon from their circular in Sunday's Press.
• All wall decor is half price at Hobby Lobby.
• The big cans of Maxwell House, Folgers and McCafe are $5.95 at Dollar General.
• Whitman's or Russell Stover chocolate gift boxes are half price at Walgreens. Buy two Russell Stover chocolates and save an additional $1 with the coupon in Sunday’s Press.
• Kleenex facial tissues are 99 cents at CVS.
• A 4-foot pre-lit Riverside Pine Tree regularly $49.99 is on sale for $24.99 at Michaels.
• Get your 2020 calendars at Rite Aid half price this week.
• Buy an 8- or 10-pack of bubbly sparkling water and get one free at Target.
• Boscov's entire stock of Stone Mountain leather handbags regularly $169 are on sale for $59.99. Goldtoe ladies slippers regularly $28 to $40 are on sale for $4.99.
• The big Christmas decorated cans of popcorn are $5 at Big Lots.
• App Store & iTunes gift cards are 15% off at Staples.
