Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your column! I look forward to reading it every Wednesday in The Press. Can you please help me locate a Pledge Fabric Sweeper for Pet Hair? I can’t find one anywhere. They sold for $10-12. — Pat Nicholanco, Sea Isle City
Dear Pat: The Pledge Fabric Sweeper for Pet Hair is not on the JC Johnson website under their products. It must be discontinued. I did find a few on Ebay.com starting at $24. Amazon.com has one for $40 and a double pack for $199! Bissel makes a Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Carpet Cleaner for $84.99 with a bonus offer of a 32-ounce bottle of Professional Spot & Stain formula. If you sign up for their emails you will get another 10% off. I emailed you all the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a lampshade like the picture I sent you for our Lenox lamp? It is starting to fall apart underneath. You helped us once before find Sarcone Bread at Romeo DiBona's Deli in Somers Point. — Carmine & Janice Calciano, Egg Harbor City
Dear Carmine & Janice: I found quite a few very similar lampshades that look like your picture. Lampsplus.com having the most selection starting at $39.99 up to $109.91. Etsy.com has one for $123, Wayfair has one for $40.37 with free shipping if you spend $49. The best deal is Walmart.com for $24.99. I emailed you all the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a good deal on a countertop microwave that has power levels. — Christopher C.
Dear Christopher: Get a Hamilton Beach stainless steel or red 0.9 cu.ft. microwave with power buttons for $55 at Walmart.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a small white computer desk. —Justin P.
Dear Justin: A storage computer desk in white (or cherry) is on sale at Big Lots for $79.99.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Lancaster brand family-pack boneless chicken breasts: $1.49 per pound.
• Oreo cookies: 99 cents with your digital coupon. Limit one.
• Texas Pete 6-ounce hot sauce: 99 cents.
• High Desert Gear winter wear: half price.
• Cape Cod potato chips or Snyder's Pretzels: $1.77 each if you buy two. Limit one offer.
• Larabar or Think! Protein bars: $1.
ShopRite
• Finesse Hair Care: Free with digital coupon. Limit one.
• A pint of blueberries: $1.99. Limit two.
• Bananas: 49 cents per pound.
• Basket & Bowl canola oil: $4.69 per gallon bottle.
• Eight O'Clock Barista Blend 10-ounce bag of coffee: Free with digital coupon. Limit one.
• ShopRite 48-ounce ricotta cheese: $4.99.
Tips
• A Quaker State oil change is $19.88 at Walmart. A Synthetic one is $49.88.
• Sterlite 6-quart storage boxes are $1.18 at Home Depot today and tomorrow.
• A case of Niagra bottled water is $1.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Dollar Tree has Heartline by Hallmark greeting cards for 50 cents.
• Doritos 9.75- to 11.5-ounce bags are buy one, get one free at CVS.
• Clover Valley three-pack microwave popcorn is $1 at Dollar General.
• Get $5 off you purchase of $25 at Family Dollar with their Smart Coupon. Modesa or Daxton Body Wash is 88 cents.
• Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens.
• Get 30% off all vacuums and carpet cleaners at Big Lots.
• A HP 14-inch laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor is on sale at Staples for $279.99.
• A KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-quart tilt head stand mixer regularly $349.99 is on sale at Target for $259.99.
Can you help?
My husband is looking for another Philadelphia Eagles Helmet Mailbox. I bought him one about six or seven years ago. It really did not hold up that good. The two websites that sell them have been out of stock for over a year, and ours is falling apart. He refuses to get rid of it. Even our mailman says the door keeps falling off and we need a new one. The Eagle emblems are all dry rotted! Help! Franny.
