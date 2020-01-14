Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a good top-load washer that will hold a comforter for a reasonable price, delivered and will remove my old one. — Chris G., Northfield
Dear Chris: If you are looking for a good one, buy the Maytag XL Bravo. I bought this one with the dryer about seven years ago. Still going strong and it holds a very thick expensive king size comforter! The closest I could find to mine is now called Maytag 5.3 cu.ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer in slate or white, regularly $999.99 on sale for $697.50 at Home Depot. If you go on Ebay.com you can buy Lowe's 10% off coupons, which most of the time Home Depot will honor. Home Depot with install your new washer for $29.99, remove and take away your old washer for $25. If you open a Home Depot credit card you will receive an additional $100 off your purchase. You can also donate your old washer to a charity organization and save $25 if it still works. I am sure some of our readers will write in to which charities will come pick it up.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My favorite snack is popcorn. My favorite brand is Slim and Trim by Kurly Korn. I was always able to get it at the ShopRite in Galloway Township but they no longer carry it, and I haven't seen it anywhere else. Help! — Jeanne Picardi
Dear Jeanne: According to Kurly Korn's website, the ShopRite in Absecon carries it. You can contact Kurly Korn by email directly at kerryconsultingcorp@gmail.com. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you or anyone know of where to send old greeting cards? I have three years of beautiful Christmas, birthday, Easter, Valentines, Get Well, Thanksgiving, etc. cards. Seems a shame to throw them away. Love your column — you provide a wonderful learning experience for us. — Valerie Chance, Millville
Dear Valerie: Wow, thank you! You can donate your cards to St. Jude's Ranch for Children, which cares for abused, abandoned and neglected children. I emailed you the link. Mail them to: St. Jude's Ranch for Children, Recycled Card Program, 100 St. Jude's Street, Boulder City, NV 89005
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Any deals on a rice maker? — Lee
Dear Lee: Get a Ambiano 6-cup Rice Cooker & Steamer at Aldi's for $12.99.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Mama Lucia 10-ounce meatballs: 99 cents with your Acme Digital coupon. Limit one.
• Banquet pot pies, Celeste Pizza for One, El Monterey breakfast burritos, Ronzoni pasta and a few other products: $1.
• Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98 for a two-pound bag.
• Kinder Bueno bars: $1.
• Entenmann's full line: half price.
• Boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.
ShopRite
It's the last week of the Can Can sale.
• Folgers ground coffee: $1.99 per pound.
• Kellogg's cereal (limited assortment): $1.49 per box if you buy four boxes.
• Lay's family-size potato chips or Wise potato chips: half price.
• Nivea 6.8- to 16.9-ounce lotion: 99 cents with ShopRite digital coupon. Limit one.
• Scotties facial tissues: 88 cents.
• ShopRite brand canned vegetables: 50 cents per can. Limit 24 per variety.
Tips
• A pint of blueberries is $1.39 at Aldi. A family pack of chicken tenderloins is $1.99 per pound.
• A HP 11.6-inch STREAM laptop with Windows 10 is $179.99 at Target.
• Hair accessories including Conair Bobby Pins and Select Scunci are 99 cents each at Walgreens.
• Honey Bunches of Oats, Pop Tarts, Raisin Bran cereal, Rice Krispie Treats, or Welsh's Fruit Snacks are $1.99 at Walgreens.
• Get a five-quart Quaker State oil change at Walmart for $19.88.
• Wednesday is the last day to buy a Kohler Highline Curve toilet regularly $199.99 on sale for $169.99 at Lowe's.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $5.95 at Dollar General.
