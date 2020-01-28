Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a single bed with drawers underneath for my grandson. — Granny G., Weymouth Township
Dear Granny G: This week at Boscov's they have a Shoal Creek Mate's Bed in three finishes on sale for $199.99. Check their ad from Sunday's Press, to see the pictures, they also have other pieces to the set on sale.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your column! Any deals on those press on painted nails? I'm too lazy to go get my nails done every two weeks, and these work great for me, and a big money saver too! — Arlene P., Margate
Dear Arlene: This week at CVS they have Kiss artificial nails buy one, get one half price. Ulta has Kiss nails also on sale buy one, get one free, plus you may be able to use the 20% off coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press. I have actually seen a different brand occasionally at the dollar stores for $1, so check your local ones.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need new silverware. I would like a great deal on a decent set of eight. — Kenny
Dear Kenny: Macy's "The Big Home Sale" through Feb. 17 has a 51-piece set of International Silver Flatware Set regularly $80 on sale for $29.99 in four patterns. Doubtful if any additional coupons will work. Also, on Fire Road a block south of Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township there is a Lenox Warehouse that sometimes have great deals on flatware. You have to go around the back of the building to park and enter the warehouse.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My children loved a TV show called "Sharon, Lois & Bram." I would love to find it on a DVD for my grandchildren, if possible. — Roseann, Cape May Court House
Dear Roseann: There are a few DVDs and VHS tapes for sale of this show on Amazon.com running in price from $9.14 up to $40.39. Also Ebay.com has CD's, DVDs and VHS tapes starting at $3.99 and up.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Red or green seedless grapes: $1.48 per pound.
• Hellmann's mayonnaise: $2.99.
• Extra large Red Argentine 16- to 20-count shrimp: $17.98 for a 2-pound bag.
• Seattle's Best 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack K-cups: $4.99.
-Snow's minced or chopped canned clams: $1.50.
ShopRite
• Herbal Essences bio:renew: $5.99. Save $5 with the coupon from Sunday's Press if you buy two, making your cost $3.49 each.
• Skippy peanut butter: $1.99.
• Porterhouse or T-bone steaks: $5.99 per pound.
• Gillette Mach3 HD Razor: $5.99. Save an additional $4 off with the coupon from Sunday's Press, making your cost $1.99.
• Culinary 1-pound reserve claw crabmeat: $6.99 with the coupon from their circular in Sunday's Press.
• Cantaloupes: 99 cents. Limit two.
Tips
• Nescafe 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at Walgreens. Red Bull 12-ounce cans are three for $7.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at CVS and the decaf is $5.99.
• Boscov's is having its women's boot clearance. All women's boots regularly $49.99 to $149.99 are $19.99.
• Starting today any size Samsonite Xtralight 2.0 spinner luggage regularly $280 to $400 is $99.99 at Macy's.
• A Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is on sale at Target for $479.99. A Canon MG3620 wireless printer, scanner and copier regularly $79.99 is half price for $39.99.
• A HP 17.3-inch laptop with Intel Core i3 processor and 1TB hard drive is $359.99 at Staples.
• A case of Silver Falls bottled purified water is $2.50 at Family Dollar.
• A gallon of Peak 50/50 antifreeze is $8.98 at Pep Boys after a $5 Visa card mail in rebate.
• An LG 50-inch 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV is on sale at Best Buy for $279.99.
• Behr Marquee 1 gallon of paint is $43.98 at Home Depot. FYI: My husband claims it goes on like butter, and you only need one coat.
• Snuggle 120-count dryer sheets are $1.95 at Dollar General. $5 off your purchase of $25 with the coupon in their circular for Friday only.
