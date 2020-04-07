Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you please find us a double sink top 61 inches wide at a reasonable price. If possible we would like square sinks. — Joann & Mark C., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Joann & Mark: Home Depot sells a Silver Ash top with white square sinks 61 inches wide for $341. Many other color combinations are a little more expensive. Lowe's sells something very similar for $299 in only one color, a pepper finish with white square sinks for $299. Lowe's states to hurry because they are low in stock. I emailed you both.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I live in Ocean City and need to have my Pro-Form Treadmill serviced and/or repaired. I cannon find any treadmill repair services in Cape May or Atlantic counties. — Jenny D.
Dear Jenny: My first thought was to call Aquatic & Fitness Center in Ocean City at 609-398-6900 and ask them if they could recommend someone. I did find Home Fitness Repair LLC, which services all makes of exercise equipment in all of New Jersey. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for an air conditioner that would be big enough to cool our enclosed patio. — Judy & Nick B.
Dear Judy & Nick: This week at Ollie's Bargain Outlet they have a Magnavox 12,000 BTU window air conditioner wifi-enabled (really?) and a remote control for $349.99.
Reader tips
• Dan wrote in to let us know Donna Kistler not only gave him her VCR/DVD player, she also delivered it to him! How nice are our readers?
Steals of the week
Acme
• Lancaster Brand butt portion ham: $1.19 per pound. Limit one.
• Turkey breast 4 to 7 pounds: $1.49 per pound. Limit two.
• Keller's 1-pound butter: $2.99.
• Jumbo shrimp 21- to 25-count: $11.98 for a 2-pound bag.
• Leg of lamb: $5.99 per pound.
Aldi:
• Appleton Farms spiral sliced ham: 95 cents per pound.
• 100% Pure maple syrup in a 12.5-ounce bottle: $6.89.
• Cantaloupe: $1.29.
• Rack of lamb: $9.99 per pound.
• A pound of butter quarters: $2.29.
ShopRite
• Ellio's nine-slice pizza: $1.99.
• A 4-pound Easter Bunny Carvel ice cream cake: $12.99.
• Cool Whip 8-ounce topping: 99 cents.
• Whole Fruit or Fat Boy ice cream novelties: $1.99.
• Potted 6-inch tulips, hyacinths or daffodils: Three for $12. Must buy three.
Tips
• Get a folding LED work light regularly $8.99 on sale for $4.99 at Harbor Freight Tools.
• Folgers 20.6- to 25.1-ounce coffee or 8-ounce instant coffee is $5 at Dollar General.
• Betty Crocker frosting, brownies or cake mix is 99 cents at Walgreens. Nescafe 7-ounce instant coffee is $5.49. Taster's Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99. Maxwell House or Yuban 24.5- to 31-ounce coffee is $4.99.
• Chex Mix is three for $3 at CVS. CVS Health, Nature Made or Nature's Bounty vitamins are buy-one, get-one free. FYI: Brands cannot be combined. General Mills (limited assortment) cereal is $1.99.
• A Vizio 4K Smart Cast TV 65 inches is on sale at Ollie's Bargain Outlet for $399.99. A Lane jumbo rocker/recliner is $229.99.
• Get a Craftsman 6-gallon 150 PSI electric air compressor regularly $169 on sale for $99 at Lowe's.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.