Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a narrow end table in white. It can’t be any wider then 18 inches, hopefully less. Thanks. — Verna
Dear Verna: Overstock.com has a white end table that is 16 inches wide by 19 inches deep and 24 inches high. It is on sale for $44.49 with free shipping. If you sign up for emails they will send you a discount code almost everyday. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find an outdoor free-standing bird house. I am a widow, my outdoor one kind of rotted it was so old. I have no way of putting up another post. — Maria J.
Dear Maria: Get a free standing Pedestal bird feeder with a gazebo top in antique bronze at Walmart.com regularly $57.99 on clearance for $27.99. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for Rapid Fire MCT oil. GNC, which carried it in my area, no longer has it. — Janet P., Philadelphia
Dear Janet: Walmart sells a 15-ounce bottle of Rapid Fire MCT oil for $11.88. Vitaminworld.com sells the same bottle for $13.99, if there is a Vitamin World near you.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please try to help me find pink Cashmere Bouquet Talc Powder. — Anna P.
Dear Anna: Cashmere Bouquet Talc Powder was made by Colgate Palmolive. It is no longer on their website. The best I could find on Ebay was $14.98, including free shipping.
Reader tips
• Donna Kistler wrote in to let Dan know she has a VCR/DVD player he can have! I emailed Dan all her information. How nice are our readers!
Steals of the week
Acme
There is no ad for Acme this week.
Aldi
• Spiral ham: $3.99 per pound.
• Lamb leg roast: $5.99 per pound.
• Hydrangea or azalea plants: $7.99.
• Crafton deviled egg platter: $3.99.
• Phillips Salt & Pepper 10-ounce frozen breaded calamari: $5.99.
ShopRite
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Gorton’s frozen seafood: half price.
• Francesco Rinaldi pasta sauce: 99 cents.
• Galbani mozzarella: $2.49 per pound package.
• Galbani 32-ounce ricotta cheese: $2.99.
• ShopRite 1-pound bacon: $2.99.
Tips
• A 20-count package of string outdoor lights is on sale at Target for $9.
• All Easter decor is half price at Michaels.
• Stanley hand tools and accessories are $4.99 at Ace Hardware with your Ace Rewards card.
• Folgers 30.5-ounce big can of coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
• Blue Diamond almonds are buy-one, get-one free at Walgreens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.