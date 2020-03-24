Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where is the best deal to buy two TV trays, I don't need any stands. I don't even have room for a set of four anyway. — Paul N.
Dear Paul: Get a two-pack of Mainstays Folding TV Trays in walnut at Walmart for $23.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any 100% cotton full-size sheets on sale this week? I know you post them in your column often, but I need a set now. —Monica P., Cape May Court House
Dear Monica: Get 100% organic cotton full-size, queen-size or king-size sheet sets for $29.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know if you buy a wireless keyboard can you use it on your TV in a search for say a movie instead of going up and down and back and forth for each letter? — Asking for a friend
Dear Asking for a Friend: Well you made me laugh! I am no computer expert, but Staples (if they are open) has a Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard with a mouse on sale for $19.99.
Reader tips
• Jim Kidd from Consumer Response at Reynolds Wrap wrote in to let Maryann Grasso of Clarksboro know that they manufacture Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Non Stick for the Grill in 37.5 sq.ft. and it is 18 inches wide.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Skippy Peanut Butter: $1.88.
• Entenmann's full line: half price.
• Family pack of 80% lean ground beef: $1.99 per pound with your Acme digital coupon.
• A pound of Hatfield Italian sausage: $1.99.
• Utz pretzels: $2.50.
• Italian Village frozen pasta: half price.
ShopRite
• Family pack of center-cut pork chops: $1.69 per pound.
• Fresh asparagus: 99 cents per pound.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Ronzoni lasagna: 99 cents.
• Culinary Reserve 1-pound lump crabmeat: $15.99.
• Pyrex Bakeware & Prepware: half price.
• Scotch-Brite lint roller: $1.99.
• Red Bull cans: Three for $6. Must buy three.
Tips
• Maxwell House 8-ounce instant coffee is $3.99 at Walgreens. Maxwell House regular size can of coffee is $2.99.
• Staples has advertised Perk Choose-A-Size 2-ply paper towels in an 8-pack for $9.99.
• Taster's Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at CVS. Select General Mills cereal or Nature Valley bars are $1.99.
• A 12-pound cooling weighted blanket regularly $99.99 is on sale at Ollie's Bargain Outlet for $39.99.
• Bananas are 49 cents a pound at Save A Lot. A pack of 30 small eggs is $1.99.
• Wall and photo frames are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• All back stapled and gallery-wrapped canvas is 70% off at Michaels.
• On Wednesday, get a Samsung five-burner, self -leaning convection gas range in stainless steel at Lowe's for $629.
