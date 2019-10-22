Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Both Acme and ShopRite in Cape May County and the Bellmawr area used to carry Caesar’s Meatballs of Blackwood. They are one of the best frozen meatballs I ever tried. Can you find out why Acme and ShopRite no longer carry them and where I can purchase them? — Dolores Hayney, Wildwood
Dear Dolores: According to their website store locator nothing comes up in the Wildwood area. However, when you put in Bellmawr — ShopRite, Acme, Somerset Stores and Supermarkets of Cherry Hill come up. Atlantic City area comes up with two ShopRites — Galloway and Somers Point. You can call Caesars at 888-43-CAESAR and perhaps order them to your home. Also, try talking to your Acme and ShopRite grocery managers, maybe they can start carrying them again.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a sale on a heating pad, preferably with an auto shut off. — Vickie, Manahawkin
Dear Vickie: Get a Sunbeam 4-in-1 Select-a-Cycle Therapeutic heating pad with automatic shut off after two hours regularly $34.99 on sale this week at Boscov’s for $19.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of a dolly to move a newer refrigerator someone gave to me into my kitchen and my old one into my garage. — Chris J., Egg Harbor
Dear Chris: Go to Harbor Freight on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. They have 65% off a 18-by-12-inch rolling dolly on sale for $8.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We have an old chest we want to chalk paint. I was told to buy Annie Sloan paint. Where can I get it? — Ted & Theresa, Somers Point
Dear Ted & Theresa: According to the Annie Sloan website the closest to you is either The Trove in Smithville or Cape May Antiques in Swainton. By the way, A.C. Moore has the big bottle of chalk paint on sale this week for $5. I have used both, the Annie Sloan is nicer, but is about $50 for a quart. Is it really that much nicer? Maybe try the $5 one on a corner and see what you think. You also need to buy the stain and the wax for that look. So with Annie Sloan your in about $120 vs. maybe $20 at A.C. Moore with coupons.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Two pound bag of yellow onions: $1.
• Chicken breast: $1.49 per pound with the coupon in their circular or on their app. Limit one.
• Celery: $1.
• Two-pound bag of shrimp 21 to 25 count: $11.98.
• Half pound of fresh mushrooms: $1.
ShopRite
• Garofalo Imported one pound bags of pasta: 99 cents.
• Family pack of chicken breasts: $1.88 per pound.
• Bumble Bee solid white 5-ounce can tuna: Two for $3. Must buy two.
• Ellio’s 9-slice pizza: $1.99.
• Herr’s or Wise potato chips: half price.
• ShopRite 36-count Kcups: Two for $10. Must buy two.
Tips
• All Halloween party supplies are half price at Michaels.
• Maxwell House Wake Up Roast 30.6-ounce coffee is $4.95 at Dollar General.
• Wide rolls of Christmas ribbon are $1 each at A.C. Moore.
• Nature’s Bounty or Sundown vitamins are buy one get one free at Rite Aid.
• An Amazon Fire 7-inch 16GB tablet is on sale at Target for $39.99.
• A pound of Blue Diamond Almonds is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Spend $15 on OPI nail polish at CVS and get $5 in ExtraBucks Rewards.
• All Yankee Candles are 25% off at Boscov’s. All infants, toddlers, and girls size 4 to 16 outwear is half price.
• Get a Legacy four-piece hard (one piece is the size of a shaving kit) luggage set in rose gold or charcoal regularly $300 on sale for $99.99 at Macy’s.
• Halloween costumes are $5 at Family Dollar.
• Wednesday at Lowe’s get a 24-volt Max Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower for $99.
• Toddler- and girls-size warm lined boots (Ugg style) are $12.88 at Walmart. Lots of colors.
• Shred up to two pounds of documents for FREE at Staples with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
