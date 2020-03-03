Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My father is looking for items that are no longer available at ShopRite in Somers Point. We have called everywhere we can think of to no avail.
The items are Hershey’s milkshakes 12-ounce bottles and Hershey’s chocolate milk 12 oz. bottles. We thought maybe you could help. — Connie
Dear Connie: BJ’s Wholesale Club sells a 12-pack of Hershey’s 2% chocolate milk in 11-ounce boxes for $9.99. You need to be a member or have a friend who is to purchase it. Walmart sells the same exact thing online for $31.99.
Also, Office Depot sells the same exact package for $24.99. Here is the recipe off the Hershey website to make the milkshake: Two cups of vanilla ice cream, ½ cup of cold milk and ¼ cup of Hershey’s syrup put in a blender and blend until smooth.
Neither the milk shakes or the chocolate milk is listed on their website, so load up! I emailed you all the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of kiwi juice for a diet, any deals? —Cameron
Dear Cameron: Get a 52-ounce bottle of Bolthouse kiwi juice on sale at Acme until Wednesday for $5.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am always looking for a sale on Leggs Silken Mist pantyhose. They are as nice as the most expensive kind in Macy’s or Boscov’s. When they are on sale can you let me know? — Alice M., Manahawkin
Dear Alice: Sorry it took so long, but this week at ShopRite the Leggs Silken Mist pantyhose are half price for $1.84. There is a limit of four of each variety.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been looking for reuben egg rolls. I had them at a local restaurant for a party but went back and they are not on the menu. Can you find them? I am a big fan of reuben sandwiches. — Garrett
Dear Garrett: This week at Aldi you can get a 24-ounce bag of frozen Catlleman’s Ranch corned beef reuben bites for $7.99. The picture in their ad looks like they are breaded not a egg roll wrapper, but that is all I could find. I am also a big reuben fan, so I might try them, too. Arby’s in Absecon, Cape May Court House and Vineland also make a great reuben sandwich for about $5, if you have their coupon it is only $2.99.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Entenmann’s full line: half price.
• Extra jumbo red Argentine 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98 for a two-pound bag.
• Celentano frozen pasta: half price.
• Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.88.
• Value Naturals 20-ounce bag of cashews: $9.99.
ShopRite
• Fresh premium Atlantic salmon fillet: $6.99 per pound.
• Kellogg’s cereal: 99 cents with your digital coupon. Limit four.
• Tastykake family packs: $1.99.
• One pound container of grated Locatelli cheese: $10.99.
• Illy 10-pack of KCups: $4.99.
• Puffs facial tissues: $1.24 with your digital coupon. Limit four.
Tips
• The yellow bottle of Tide Simply 31- to 34-ounce is $2.44 at CVS with a digital coupon.
• Get nine big rolls of Angel Soft bath tissue at Walgreens for $2.99.
• No.7 Skincare is buy-one, get-one half price at Target, which is 25% off actually. However it is not on sale that often.
• Goodyear Wrangler Trailmark tires are $90 at Walmart in P235/70R16 size.
• Google Home Mini Chalk is on sale at Home Depot for $39.
• A six-pack of Sparkle paper towels is $4.75 at Family Dollar with their Smart Coupon.
• A Riley twin over full bunk bed is on sale at Big Lots for $349.99.
• An Allen + Roth Morington 3 light brushed nickel vanity light is on sale at Lowe’s for $59.98.
• AmeriGas Cylinder gas tank exchange is $20 at Dollar General.
• A HP laptop computer with Windows 10 is on sale for $239.99 at Staples.
• A family pack of chicken drumsticks or thighs is 79 cents per pound at Save A Lot.
• Get a pound of strawberries for $1.49 at Aldi. Cattlemen’s Ranch Flat-Cut Corned Beef Brisket is $2.99 per pound. Limit two. Get a queen-size blow up mattress with a built in pump for $39.99.
