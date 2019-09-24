Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I hope you can find Turkey Hill Decaf Ice Tea for me. I always bought it at Acme or ShopRite. Both stores have been out of it all summer. I checked with Turkey Hill and they still do make it. Help me get it. — jcullenoc
Dear Jculleoc: Tell me the oc at the end of your email stands for Ocean City, since you didn't sign your name and where you live? According to Turkey Hills website Casel's in Margate sells it along with, and this is according to their website, Acme and ShopRite. Ask your grocery manager if he can order it for your local store.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a dolly to move a few appliances that are too heavy to lift. I need something to roll them. — Johnny P.
Dear Johnny: An 18- by 12-inch mover's dolly is on sale at Harbor Freight Tools for $8 with the coupon from their ad in Sunday's Press in the Parade Magazine.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for an all-in-one hairdryer roller brush. — Jasmine T., Weymouth Township
Dear Jasmine: There are four at Ulta to choose from starting at $59.99 up to $99.99. You can save an additional $3.50 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press. Also try Tilton Beauty Supply.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Call me old fashioned, but I like using a old fashion big calendar to keep track. Not my cell phone. Any deals? — Chester, Ventnor
Dear Chester: Currentcatalog.com sells big grid calendars and they are 20% off. I agree with you, I also use them and buy mine at Current. You can also call them at 800-848-2848 to order. Staples also carries them.
Reader tips
• Lorraine O'Neill wrote in to let Peter Murphy know he should try Mino's in Pleasantville for his mince meat pie. Lorraine states they will make almost anything. Kathi wrote in to say she saw a frozen mince meat pie at the ShopRite in English Creek.
• R. Geyer wrote in to let Carole Mandis know to try buying just plain pumpkin in the baking aisle for her girls.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Lancaster brand beef roasts: 40% off.
• One pound Signature Select boxed pasta: Four for $1 with an Acme digital coupon.
• Chock Full O'Nuts coffee: Buy one get two free.
• Signature Select 12-pack of K-cups: $2.99 with the coupon in their circular.
• Save $10 on an $80 purchase with either the coupon in their circular or digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Romaine hearts three-pack: $1.47 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press.
• ShopRite Trading Company smoked 8-ounce Norwegian salmon: $9.99.
• Goody Hair Accessories: half price.
• Large pumpkins: $5.99.
• Brut or Sure deodorant: half price.
Tips
• Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent is five for $10 at Walgreens.
• A one-gallon hydrangea is $19.99 at Lowe's on Wednesday.
• Kellogg's cereal (limited selection) Rice Krispie Treats or Pop Tarts are $1.99 at Rite Aid.
• Gain 40-ounce laundry detergent is $1.95 at Dollar General with their digital coupon.
• Michaels has 40% off all their fall floral and decor.
• Tide Simply 34-ounce laundry detergent is two for $5 at Big Lots with the coupon in their circular.
• Get a 20-inch porch bale of hay at A.C. Moore regularly $16.99 on sale for $8.
• Boneless pork loin is $1.49 per pound at Save A Lot.
• Dunkin Donuts 24-pack of K-cups is $9.99 at Staples.
• All casual, fine china and Hotel Collection Dinerware and Serveware is half price at Macy's.
• Starbuck's 12-ounce coffee or Taster's Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at CVS.
• Target has 20% off all vitamins and allergy medications.
• All Marc Anthony products are half price at Ulta. Save an additional $3.50 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press.
