Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been searching for weighted exercise gloves for forever. I can not seem to find them anywhere. Can you help me? — K. Piszel
Dear K: Walmart sells Weighted Cardio Gloves for $19.40. They weight one pound each. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need two sets of black-out drapes. Not room darkening. Any neutral color. — Dennis P.
Dear Dennis: Boscov’s has black-out drapes with grommet tops in three colors including beige, regularly $39.99 on sale for $24.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to follow the Keto diet. Where can I find black soy beans? I am in the Millville area. — Sue
Dear Sue: Edenfoods.com sell organic black soybeans by the can ($4.09) or a case of 12 for $45.53. If you spend $65 you can get free shipping. It claims also Walmart and Target sell them, however they are out of stock at Walmart and not on the Target website. You can call Eden at 888-424-3336 and possibly find some stores in the Millville area.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending $300 plus, where can I get a stroller infant car seat combo? — Tyra J.
Dear Tyra: This week at Target get a Safety 1st Smooth Ride travel system stroller and car seat for $134.99. If you use your Target charge you can save an additional 5%.
Steals of the week
Acme
• A 2-pound bag of 21- to 25-count shrimp: $9.98.
• Lancaster Brand T-Bone or Porterhouse steak: $6.99 per pound.
• A dozen Lucerne large eggs: 29 cents.*
• A pound of bananas: 19 cents.*
• Select Brand box of 1-pound pasta: free.*
• Skippy peanut butter: 99 cents.*
*With your digital coupon and an additional $25 purchase.
ShopRite
• Pantene hair care: $3.99. Buy three save $5 with the coupon from The Sunday Press plus get a $2 off coupon at checkout. Must buy three.
• San Giorgio pasts: 88 cents.
• A 2-pound bag of extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.
• Italian Village frozen ravioli: 88 cents.
• Kodak two-pack C or D batteries: 99 cents.
Tips
• Silver Falls 64-ounce cranberry or ruby red juice is $1.75 at Family Dollar.
• Get women’s graphic tees regularly $12.99 for $8 at Target.
• A big can of Maxwell House coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
• A 96-pack of Victor Allen’s K-cups is $24.88 at Big Lots.
• A Keurig Classic coffee maker is on sale at Staples for $69.99.
• A SanDisk 32GB Cruzer Blade USB 2.0 flash drive regularly $19.99 is on sale for $7.99 also at Staples.
• Get a 10-piece gift bag of cosmetics free at Ulta with your $19.50 Ulta Beauty Collection purchase, plus save $3.50 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Maxwell House 8-ounce instant coffee is $3.99 at Walgreens.
• A Flexi Grabber to extend your reach almost 3 feet regularly $9.99 is on sale at Boscov’s for $1.99.
• The big can of Folgers coffee is $5.95 at Dollar General.
• Get a Wyze wifi indoor 1080-pixel security camera at Home Depot for $25.98.
