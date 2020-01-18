ATLANTIC CITY — The message of the second annual Atlantic City Women’s March was clear early into the two-plus-hour event:

Those who want to change the world can do so by voting.

“(I’m here) to keep people remembering that people suffered to give women the right to vote and to have rights in this country,” said Barbara Skinner, 59. “We were the last to be able to vote.”

Skinner, who splits her time between Cape May and San Francisco, is no stranger to marches. She arrived at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall dressed as the Statue of Liberty with chains around her neck. The Brooklyn native also had a sign that read “Remember Our Struggle: Suffragettes.”

Her theme?

“Liberty in chains,” Skinner said. “Because our liberties are being removed.”

Hundreds filled the hall’s Adrian Phillips Theater for a day of dancing, chanting and speeches. The Atlantic City event was one of many Women’s Marches planned throughout the country Saturday, though the threat of inclement weather moved the actual march part of the event off the Boardwalk.

At the hall, voter application forms were available to fill out on the side of the theater opposite the stage. Tables were also set up for Planned Parenthood supporters.

One of those supporters, Pleasantville school board President Carla Thomas, was attending the rally for the first time.

“The conversations that we’re having with other females are great conversations,” Thomas said. “The energy is great.”

Thomas was joined at the event by Atlantic City 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston.

“For far too long, the woman has been the backbone in the community,” Dunston said. “So I just want to empower more women to get involved and to stand up and continue to be leaders.”

People began arriving for the noon rally at 11 a.m. To pass the time, the early arrivals chanted mantras such as “The women united will never be divided” and “love, not hate makes America great.”

As it got closer to noon, music began playing through the theater’s sound system to get people on their feet dancing.

Atlantic County Freeholder and march co-founder Ashley Bennett and North Jersey Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake delivered opening remarks to the energetic crowd. Bennett, who joined the race for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s 2nd Congressional District seat in December, acknowledged the significance of having the rally at Boardwalk Hall.

“They threw (Fannie Lou Hamer) out of this building 56 years ago,” Bennett said. “Today, we rally in the same room.”

Voting and women’s rights activist Hamer famously challenged the all-white Mississippi delegation at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Boardwalk Hall, declaring, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

More than a dozen women got on stage to address the crowd, including a spoken-word poet. Among those women was another North Jersey assemblywoman, Shavonda Sumter, who echoed the importance of voting every election season.

“In November, there will be over 4 million children who are 18 and ready to vote,” Sumter said.

Special guest speaker Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver was unable to make the event, but Bennett left everyone with a thoughtful analogy to close the afternoon.

“(Former U.S. politician) Shirley Chisholm said, ‘If you don’t have a seat at the table, bring a folding chair,’” Bennett said. “But I say bring two: one for you and the woman who’s coming behind you.”

