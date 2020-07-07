Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A second Atlantic County bat has tested positive for rabies, county officials said Tuesday.

The bat, collected June 30 from the 1400 block of 12th Avenue, was confirmed positive for the disease Monday after it was sent to a state lab for testing, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

The county’s Division of Public Health said the owner’s three dogs were near the dead bat when it was found, but all were current on their rabies vaccinations, Gilmore said. As a precaution, each will receive a rabies booster and will be under a 45-day informal confinement.

This is the third confirmed case of rabies in the county this year and the second that involved a bat, officials said. A bat in Hamilton Township was confirmed positive July 1.

The first rabies case of 2020 was confirmed in January in a raccoon in Galloway Township, according to the release. In 2019, rabies was confirmed in three raccoons, two bats and one skunk.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can be spread to people through the saliva of infected animals. If someone is bitten by an animal, they should wash the wound immediately with soap and water and get medical attention, officials said. All bites should be reported to the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The county’s Animal Shelter plans to resume its free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats later this month in accordance with federal and state public health and safety guidelines for COVID-19, according to the release. Vaccinations will be available by appointment. Once dates are confirmed, they will be announced and registration will be available at aclink.org/animalshelter.

For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth or call 609-645-5971.

