Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sentencing for the former Atlantic City mayor who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court last year has been rescheduled a second time.
Frank Gilliam Jr. will be sentenced April 2, court documents show. Gilliam, 49, resigned hours after he pleaded guilty to defrauding a youth basketball program out of more than $87,000.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Gilliam faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Criminal justice experts do not believe Gilliam will receive a maximum sentence and could avoid incarceration altogether.
CAMDEN — Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. resigned Thursday, just hours after he pleade…
Gilliam admitted to defrauding the AC Starz basketball program — a non-profit he co-founded in 2011 — out of $87,215 between 2013 and 2018, court documents show. He used solicited donations for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing, expensive meals and personal trips, authorities said.
On Oct. 3, 2019, Gilliam pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court and was released after posting a $100,000 unsecured bond. He stepped down as mayor later that day.
On Dec. 3, 2018, federal agents from the FBI and IRS raided Gilliam’s home and recovered $41,335. As part of a plea agreement signed in September, that money was used toward restitution for the victims of Gilliam’s fraud, and he also must pay the remaining $45,880.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor of Marty Small Sr. becomi…
First elected as an at-large councilman in 2008, Gilliam ran for mayor in 2017 and defeated Marty Small Sr. in the Democratic primary before besting Republican incumbent Don Guardian in the general election. He was sworn in as Atlantic City’s 40th mayor Jan. 1, 2018.
Small became mayor after Gilliam resigned in October.
Gilliam’s mayoral tenure was overshadowed by controversies.
Even before being sworn in as mayor in January 2018, he was accused of stealing a $10,000 check from his own political party, which he claimed was a mistake and later returned. An Atlantic County judge dismissed a criminal complaint in April 2018 for lack of probable cause.
In November 2018, Gilliam and Councilman-at-large Jeffree Fauntleroy II were captured on security cameras outside Golden Nugget Atlantic City engaged in a melee with three employees of Haven Nightclub. Complaints of simple assault and harassment against the two officials were dismissed in North Wildwood municipal court. Fauntleroy pleaded guilty to an obscure local ordinance and paid a $500 fine.
A female entertainment manager at Haven — described as having a “close personal relationship” with the mayor — filed a civil suit against Gilliam in March, claiming she lent him $5,000 and was never repaid. The parties settled out of court before the matter went to trial.
AC Meeting
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
AC Meeting
AC Meeting
081619_nws_weddingofthesea (35)
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Frank Gilliam Jr.
mayor_Hard Rock Day
press conf 4
Atlantic City Implementation Plan Press Conference
Atlantic City Implementation Plan Press Conference
Atlantic City Implementation Plan Press Conference
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.
Atlantic City Implementation Plan Press Conference
Atlantic City Implementation Plan Press Conference
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
033019_nws_ospreys
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
ACPD hearing
032219_NWS_grocerystore (4)
031519_hom_daynursery1
030719_nws_acafl
Gilliam
Atlantic City mayor, councilman appeared in court on fight charges
Atlantic City mayor, councilman appeared in court on fight charges
Atlantic City mayor, councilman appeared in court on fight charges
Atlantic City mayor, councilman appeared in court on fight charges
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.