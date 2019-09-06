EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Several stores were evacuated and parking lots cordoned off inside the Oak Tree Plaza shopping center Friday after construction crews hit a gas line.
Egg Harbor Township Police had blocked off the western side of the Fire Road shopping center, evacuating shoppers and employees from Sally Beauty, T-Mobile, Starbucks, Planet Fitness, and Petco as crews from South Jersey Gas responded to the leak on Friday around 1 p.m.
Officer Chip Davenport said that crews were excavating the area on the northwest side of the property where a restaurant is being built, accidentally causing the gas leak.
“They didn’t see the gas line and hit it,” Davenport said.
Neither Walmart nor Chick-fil-A were evacuated.
Sgt. Larry Graham said that the gas company was working to repair the leak but did not know how long it would take.
Sally Beauty manager Benett Bollinger sat inside a car with two employees from T-Mobile near the Starbucks waiting for the “OK” to return to work.
“Police just came by and told us we had to evacuate,” Bollinger said, adding that she expected to return to work that night.
Renee Campbell of Pleasantville rushed over to the Petco to pick up her dog, Simba, from a grooming appointment after getting a call from employees about the evacuation. Coincidentally, Campbell received the call immediately after a call from the Pleasantville School District to pick up her son, Matthew, after an evacuation at the South Main Street School. As she walked back to her car, Campbell was consoling Matthew, who was shaken up over the incident.
“Very scared, very nervous,” Campbell said she was feeling, but also relief. “We’re safe.”
Pleasantville Superintendent Dennis Anderson was not immediately available for more information on what caused the elementary school evacuation.
Students at Mainland Regional High School also had a small evacuation in the science wing Friday when a box of hazardous material was discovered in a science classroom.
“Our first response was to evacuate the science wing, contact the department of health and they came out immediately,” said Mainland Superintendent Mark Marrone.
The students were relocated to the gym during a brief investigation. The box was determined to be lab equipment from 30 years ago, Marrone said, and the area was deemed not in any danger.
Mainland students returned to classes after lunch.
