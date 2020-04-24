LOWER TOWNSHIP— Firefighters responded to a shed engulfed in flames in the Villas section of the township on Thursday. The shed was in the rear of a property on Pinetree Avenue, according to a Villast.The flames were under control in 10 minutes and the area was cleared in about 45 minutes.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available. The Lower Township Bureau of Fire Safety was contacted for comment.
