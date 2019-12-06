SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center has earned a three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology, the medical center announced Friday.
The accreditation comes as the result of a review conducted by the American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO).
Representatives for the medical center felt that accreditation was important in order to ensure patients that the care they receive at Shore Medical Center continues to be of the highest possible quality.
“Accreditation by the American College of Radiation Oncology means our patients can trust that Shore’s Cancer Center meets the highest level of patient safety and quality standards," said Joseph Johnston, MBA, FACHE, CMPE, and Administrative Director of Emergency Medicine & Oncology Services. "We are proud to offer our community the best in radiation oncology services."
Radiation oncology involves the use of high-energy radiation in order to treat cancer and relieve cancer patients of some of the pain they may be going through.
ACRO began the accreditation program in 1995, in order to maintain high levels of safety and quality of care for patients.
According to ACRO, the seal of accreditation is only awarded to that meet a number of guidelines and standards, involving patient care and treatment, patient safety personnel, equipment and quality control and assurance.
In addition to the accreditation, Shore Medical Center receives a report from the American College of Radiation Committee on Radiation Oncology Accreditation. The report contains an extensive breakdown of the committee’s findings, which can subsequently be used by Shore Medical Center to make improvements that the American College of Radiation may recommend.
