120719_nws_shoremedical 1

Shore Medical Center’s Radiation Oncology team in front of the linear accelerator, a sophisticated machine used in radiation treatments at Shore Cancer Center. Shore Medical Center recently received a three year term of accreditation in radiation oncology by the American College of Radiation Oncology.

 Provided / Shore Medical Center

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center has earned a three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology, the medical center announced Friday.

The accreditation comes as the result of a review conducted by the American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO).

Representatives for the medical center felt that accreditation was important in order to ensure patients that the care they receive at Shore Medical Center continues to be of the highest possible quality.

“Accreditation by the American College of Radiation Oncology means our patients can trust that Shore’s Cancer Center meets the highest level of patient safety and quality standards," said Joseph Johnston, MBA, FACHE, CMPE, and Administrative Director of Emergency Medicine & Oncology Services. "We are proud to offer our community the best in radiation oncology services."

Radiation oncology involves the use of high-energy radiation in order to treat cancer and relieve cancer patients of some of the pain they may be going through.

ACRO began the accreditation program in 1995, in order to maintain high levels of safety and quality of care for patients.

According to ACRO, the seal of accreditation is only awarded to that meet a number of guidelines and standards, involving patient care and treatment, patient safety personnel, equipment and quality control and assurance.

In addition to the accreditation, Shore Medical Center receives a report from the American College of Radiation Committee on Radiation Oncology Accreditation. The report contains an extensive breakdown of the committee’s findings, which can subsequently be used by Shore Medical Center to make improvements that the American College of Radiation may recommend.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments