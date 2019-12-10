SOMERS POINT— Shore Medical Center was awarded a three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology after a recent review by the American College of Radiation Oncology.
“Accreditation by the American College of Radiation Oncology means our patients can trust that Shore’s Cancer Center meets the highest level of patient safety and quality standards," said Joseph Johnston, administrative director of Emergency Medicine & Oncology Services, in a news release. "We are proud to offer our community the best in radiation oncology services."
The ACRO seal of accreditation is awarded to facilities meeting specific practice guidelines and technical standards developed by ACRO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.