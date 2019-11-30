Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
SOMERS POINT — Registered nurses at Shore Medical Center returned to work Saturday morning after a Tuesday strike that triggered an additional three-day lockout.
Nurses walked back into the hospital at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dorothy Rudert, co-president of Shore Nurses Union, confirmed.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Brian Cahill, marketing and public relations manager for the hospital, for comment.
About 300 nurses went on a 12-hour strike Tuesday to demand a contract without changes that the hospital has proposed. While the strike was only scheduled for that one day, administrators staffed the hospital with outside state-licensed nurses through Friday, leaving the nurses on strike out of work without pay.
The proposed contract makes changes to health care benefits, retirement plans, medical leaves of absence and wages, Eric Smith, field director for the New York State Nurses Association, which represents the Shore Nurses Union, said during the strike.
Negations are ongoing, Rudert said.
It was the first time nurses have gone on strike at Shore in 30 years.
Staff Writer CJ Fairfield contributed to this report.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
