As orders trickled down from federal and state officials about staying at home, wearing masks, staying off beaches and out of restaurants, local officials have felt exposed on the front lines taking the brunt of people’s complaints, frustrations and anger.

While some shore town mayors have kept their beaches open, others have closed parks and boardwalks to eliminate gatherings, but not without backlash from residents.

“It’s beyond criticism,” said Beth Holtzman, mayor of Ventnor. “It’s assassination on my character. I’ve been a human piñata.”

The city closed its beaches and Boardwalk in April as people weren’t complying with social distancing rules. Beaches have since reopened for walkers, joggers and surfers — although they must change off the beach.

The Boardwalk remains closed, though is slated to reopen Friday, May 29.

In Brigantine, while the front-facing beaches have remained open, the city has closed The Cove and the seawall.

Mayor Andy Simpson, though, has gotten complaints from pet owners about closing the city’s dog park.

“We’re trying to save people’s lives here,” he said. “People have to understand that this is more of an inconvenience than just walking their dog to the dog park. I want the dog park to be open, too, but I’m trying to keep people in their house. Just take the dog for a walk around the neighborhood.”

He said it’s common for people to gather at the dog park, so he closed it as an extra precaution. And while he’s received some backlash over social media, he said he’s following his gut as well as what state officials are advising on when to reopen public spaces.

“I do not govern by Facebook,” he said. “I govern by my heart. I govern by what I think is right.”

For Margate Mayor Michael Becker, the most challenging part has been not being in control of when certain things can open.

He’s glad Gov. Phil Murphy allowed retailers to open for curbside pick-up but was hoping a little more, in regards to businesses, would have gotten the green light to reopen.

“It’s just very frustrating for a lot of people,” he said. “I’m very concerned about our business community.”

And while he understands the gravity of the virus and the toll it has taken, his concern is the longer businesses, especially those that rely on the summer tourism season, remain closed, the harder it’s going to be to recover, if they remain in business at all.

Becker says he hasn’t gotten much criticism from residents, but said those who have reached out have asked why he can’t do more for the city.

“They say, “Well, why can’t you do this?’ Well, we can’t … because the governor said we can’t,” he said.

‘You known what you have to do’

Holtzman in Ventnor said her town is taking a slower approach.

“There’s a lot of moving parts when you open anything. It’s very disheartening to know that my team has worked so hard and done so much positive for Ventnor to make it a better place than it was four years ago, and then you have some people who are so quick to assassinate my character,” she said.

Holtzman, who was re-elected last week along with Commissioners Tim Kriebel and Lance Landgraf, has to do what’s best for all the residents in the city, not just some, she said.

She’s been working closely with the city’s police and fire chiefs as well as other emergency management officials on how to reopen safely but has taken a verbal beating from some residents on her approach.

“To do things and to make decisions for the city and for the best interest and safety and health of our residents, that’s like second nature,” she said. “You know what you have to do. You have the guidance from the state, but the most challenging thing during this pandemic is the public criticism.”

She said the city is taking it step by step, with hopefully opening up the pickle ball and tennis courts next. The farmer’s market, on Newport Avenue, will open next week with limited vendors and social distancing measures in place.

Simpson in Brigantine said some of the criticism has been about closing the sea wall, not acting fast enough to ban short-term rentals, and closing down the farmer’s market due to the virus.

And while Murphy has said the curve is starting to flatten, Simpson said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city has increased. As of Wednesday, there were 23 cases compared to 18 last week, he said. So far there has been one virus-related death.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, he’s been called a bully and has been pressured to give a date on when to reopen parks and lift the ban on rentals.

“But how do you give a date on a virus?” he said. “I want to open up everything, but how do you do that when the number of viruses are going up in our town?”

In Sea Isle City, Mayor Leonard Desiderio hasn’t gotten much criticism from residents but doesn’t wish governing during an epidemic on anybody.

“I’m sure there has been criticism and compliments, but I haven’t had time for either,” he said. “I’m just doing my job. I’m doing what I think is best for Sea Isle City.”

He said residents have been receptive to his response to the pandemic and credits his communication with constant email alerts and newsletters, but it hasn’t been easy.

“I hope no one after me in this office has to ever deal with this,” he said. “It’s ever changing, and it’s constant conference calls, constant worrying about the safety of not only our year-round residents but our soon-to-be visitors and worrying about getting the small businesses open.

“I hope no one has to go through this again,” he added. “Not elected officials, not citizens.