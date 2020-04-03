Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer — is less than two months away. But with the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order extended until April 30, some shore town mayors have growing concerns about how the pandemic will affect their season.

Not only are businesses taking a financial hit, but local governments may feel a money crunch because of the potential for lost revenue.

“Of course we’re going to lose revenue this year,” said Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “We’ve already lost half of March, we’re going to lose all of April and we’re going to see what May looks like.”

And while he remains optimistic the city will have a strong summer, he said it’s too early to tell.

“This is going to be a summer to remember,” he said. “We really don’t know what to expect.”

During the summer, municipalities rely on extra money brought in through an influx of sales tax revenue and beach tag, hotel, recreational and parking meter fees. If social distancing is extended into the warmer months, or more people experience economic hardship, there’s a potential for those seaside towns to see fewer visitors.

In Sea Isle, beach tag revenues pay for things like cleanup and lifeguard wages, Desiderio said.

“If we’re not getting revenue, we can’t hire anybody,” he said. “No one is hiring (for) any summer work right now.”

He is also concerned about the unknown aftermath of COVID-19 and the work cities will have to do to get back on their feet.

“We don’t know the end,” he said. “When a storm’s over, we know what we have to do. Clean up damage, get the city ready, fix the beaches and things like that. Homeowners know what they have to do to their property, repair them, get new deck furniture, get this, get that. We don’t know what to expect here.”

He’s not panicking just yet in terms of major revenue loss, but if the stay-at-home order extends past Memorial Day, he believes a lot of shore towns will have a hard time recouping lost revenue.

“Right now I’m optimistic that we’re going to get the summer in,” he said. “Everyone is in cabin fever right now. But once this is lifted and everyone’s assured that they can go to their favorite shore community … they will be back.”

Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman — who ordered the city’s beaches and Boardwalk closed Friday in a move to enforce social-distancing guidelines — is also concerned about the aftermath of the virus and what effects will be long-term.

“We’re concerned because it’s already April,” she said. “With the president and the governor extending the stay-at-home order till April 30, that brings us right into May. And a few weeks into May we’re looking at Memorial Day.”

But even if the order is lifted by May 1, she believes life won’t go back to normal just yet.

“Even if there are state restrictions lifted with restaurants and businesses, my gut just says that there are still going to be some restrictions … and life’s not going to be normal for a quite a while,” she said.

Those additional revenues from the summer equate to a small portion of the city’s budget. Without those funds, she said property taxes in Ventnor would be 2 cents higher.

Municipalities plan their annual budgets based on the previous year’s revenue, she said. If cities lose revenue in 2020, that’s money they can’t allocate in their 2021 budget.

“And that affects the taxpayers,” she said.

If businesses and restaurants can open up after April 30, they could still limit their capacity, she said. Her biggest concern is the beach, a place where, on busy summer weekends, people practically sit on top of each other.

“If we have to continue social distancing, how do you do that in a beach community?” she said.

In Beach Haven, the beaches remain open. Nancy Taggart Davis, the borough’s mayor, believes it’s important to have a space for people to go outside while still practicing social distancing.

“I think it’s really important to have the ability to get out and commune with nature a little bit,” Davis said. “As long as they keep the social distancing and are smart about it, I don’t see it as a problem. I wouldn’t want people sitting on crowded beaches close to each other, but it’s certainly a nice place for walking, and we need that.”

She said the borough hasn’t seen people gathering in groups on the beach and hopes it doesn’t get to that point. And while the mayor isn’t panicking just yet, the outbreak’s proximity to summer is still a little unsettling.

“We’d be crazy not to worry,” she said. “I don’t want to panic, but how can you not worry?”

At the same time, there could be a benefit.

“Maybe people are so sick of staying inside that they’ll be excited about coming down the shore,” she said. “Maybe they’re not going to take that trip to Europe or across the country, because they don’t want to stay in hotels or fly. Maybe they’ll spend their summers here. That’s what I’m hoping, but who knows?”