GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Sicklerville man was injured Tuesday after his car struck a guardrail and a utility pole, flipped and left the road, police said.
The accident happened at 1:07 p.m. on Moss Mill Road near Old Port Road, police said. Serge Bonnard, 69, was travelling east around a curve when his car hit a guardrail and a pole, police said. The utility pole snapped in two places and the car flipped, skidding across the westbound lane on its roof and stopping in the woods, police said.
Bonnard was trapped in his vehicle and was extricated by first responders, police said. The road was closed for about 3½ hours.
Galloway firefighters, EMS and emergency management, the Atlantic County Road Department and AtlantiCare Paramedics all responded to the scene, police said.
Bonnard was issued summonses for careless driving and failure to maintain his lane.
