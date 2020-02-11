GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An effort is underway to collect about 6,500 signatures in the next 159 days to recall Councilman Robert Maldonado.
The recall campaign officially started Monday. The recall committee has until July 19 to collect the valid signatures from township residents.
Maldonado, who was once a Democrat but was voted onto Township Council as a Republican, switched alliances last month during the township's reorganization meeting.
He voted to make Democrats Jim Gorman and Mary Crawford mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, even though Republican Mayor Anthony Coppola and Deputy Mayor Rich Clute were just re-elected by the public in November.
Christopher Coleman told the council and the public during Tuesday's meeting that he would be waiting after the meeting to give anyone who wanted to sign the petition a chance to do so.
Maldonado told about 200 people in the standing-room-only meeting he would not step down from council voluntarily.
Prior to the public comment portion of the meeting — which took about 90 minutes, compared with 15 minutes of official township business — Councilman Tony DiPietro entered a motion for the council to redo its reorganization. The measure was voted down along party lines for the second consecutive meeting.
The Republicans — Coppola, Clute and DiPietro — voted to hold the reorganization meeting again. The Democrats — Gorman, Crawford and Frank Santo — were joined by Maldonado in voting the measure down.
The statement of the recall committee said Maldonado "violated the public's trust and oath of office to impartially and justly perform all duties as councilman in Galloway Township."
Among other things, Maldonado is accused of:
- Abuse of power in requesting services for personal gain from a vendor to whom he awarded a public contract.
- A violation of the Open Public Meetings Act in a scheme to award contracts for professional appointments with public funding.
- A violation of state ethics laws and regulatory rules.
Maldonado submitted a written response to the recall petition, saying it is negative campaigning like this that makes people on all sides disgusted by politics.
"The petition's only purpose is to tarnish my reputation as a father, husband and a community leader. None of these allegations are true, and I have never personally benefited from my services to the township," Maldonado wrote. "This petition is all about big-money benefit to Republicans."
