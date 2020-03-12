Six more people have tested presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since Wednesday in New Jersey, bringing the state's total to 29, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
A 16-year-old girl from Englewood, Bergen County, has tested presumptive positive. Her results were reported from LabCorp, Persichilli said. Because of that, little information is known about her exposure.
Other cases include a 66-year-old woman from Montclair Township, Essex County; a 51-year-old man from Butler, Morris County; and a 23-year-old man from Bridgewater, Somerset County, who may have been exposed to a person from Pennsylvania who has tested presumed positive.
Also testing presumed positive are a 53-year-old man from Manalapan, Monmouth County, and a woman, whose age is unknown, from Teaneck, Bergen County. Persichilli said the Teaneck woman is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 at a synagogue carnival March 1.
Other attendees at that carnival should be self-quarantined, Persichilli said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
There have been no additional deaths in the state related to the novel coronavirus since the first was announced earlier in the week. There are 37 patients under investigation, whose samples will be tested in the state lab, Persichilli said. State officials do not know how many samples are being tested in commercial labs, she said.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
"Clearly, the world is a little bit different today," Persichilli said. "As you have heard from me in the past, cases will continue to grow around the globe, the nation and in New Jersey."
Gov. Phil Murphy said all gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
