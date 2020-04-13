The South Jersey Transportation Authority has not provided enough information to the public about how much money it expects to raise from a proposed 38% toll increase on the Atlantic City Expressway, and how much it plans to spend on improvements to the Atlantic City Rail Line, according to state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.
“Only 10 of your 12 proposed projects have a dollar figure,” Brown wrote in an April 10 letter to the agency. He said the agency has not specified how much it will spend on a planned new Glassboro to Camden high speed line, or on improvements to the Atlantic City Rail Line, even though both are listed as beneficiaries of the toll increase.
SJTA spokesman Mark Amorosi was not available for comment on Monday, but recently Amorosi said the agency plans to spend $200 million on the Glassboro line. He declined to say how much was designated for the Atlantic City Rail Line.
The toll increases would be the first for the highway since 2008 and would pay for an almost $500 million capital improvement plan, according to the SJTA. In its written materials it has specified how much it will spend on widening, repaving, creating a new connection from the expressway to the airport, and other projects. When they are added together with the $200 million for the Glassboro rail, it adds up to about $500 million, leaving no funding for the A.C. line.
“It seems obvious they are ignoring common sense and good judgment, so in the letter, I basically laid out the questions I think the public has a right to know. Like, what is your hurry?” Brown said Monday.
The expressway generated $80.7 million in toll revenue in 2018, according to SJTA’s latest annual report, with 53.5 million vehicles paying tolls.
Brown said the SJTA prepared its estimates long before the COVID-19 crisis hit, and the figures for how much revenue it expects to raise should be revised, given how deeply the health crisis has hurt the economy.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is still looking at purchasing the Atlantic City International Airport, which is run by the SJTA.
According to the 2018 SJTA annual report, the latest available, the airport needed a subsidy of $3.3 million from expressway tolls, not including depreciation and debt service.
“For SJTA to be voting on tolls hikes, which if North Jersey takes (the airport) over we’re stuck paying,” Brown said. “What is most disturbing is, when you look at the numbers, there is no realistic way Atlantic County gets its fair share despite taking it on the chin in toll hikes.”
In three online public hearings early this month, the SJTA heard from a lot of local residents opposed to the toll hikes, and from a lot of union members in the construction industry in favor of the increases to pay for construction projects.
Brown said he usually has a good working relationship with SJTA.
“We agree to disagree, or agree to agree,” Brown said. “On this issue, they have buried their heads in the sand.”
