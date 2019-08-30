Memorials

The South Jersey Transportation Authority is unveiling the signs Friday at milepost 29 westbound for Charles A. Young, who died in 1978, Warren W. Wilson, who died in 1979, and Louis Pitale III, who died in 1987, according to a news release from the authority.

 South Jersey Transportation Authority/Provided

HAMMONTON — Three signs have been placed on the Atlantic City Expressway as memorials of roadway workers fatally struck by motorists while working on the roadway.

"We have a great safety record, and we've avoided tragedy for three decades, but unfortunately not all our workers have made it home at the end of their shift,” said Expressway Director of Operations James Sullivan.

Young was finishing his shift as a toll collector at the Pleasantville Tool Plaza when he was hit by a car, while Wilson was killed while operating a frontend loader on the expressway when he was hit by the Weymouth Road embankment, according to the release. Pitale was working in a lane closure on the expressway behind a dump truck when he was fatally struck.

Safety is one of the authority’s core values and a top priority, Sullivan said, but many people don’t realize how vulnerable crew members are while in a work zone, mowing grass on the side of the road or changing a patron’s flat tire, a task often done by the expressway’s Emergency Service Patrol.

"A moment's lapse in judgment and attention while driving can have terrible consequences,” Sullivan said.

