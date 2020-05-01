VINELAND — Hoping to address the immediate financial needs of small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pascale Sykes Foundation and New Jersey Community Capital announced the expansion of their THRIVE South Jersey Initiative.
THRIVE South Jersey was developed in 2014 to address economic hardship in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem and Atlantic counties.
Small businesses in the region can apply for zero-interest rate loans and receive approval and funding within 10 to 14 days of application.
Owners Bob and Carey Hettmannsperger of Essl’s Dugout in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township have received a loan through the program.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to be supported by our local community. Funding secured through THRIVE South Jersey will help us to continue serving many of our patrons and keep the legacy of this staple institution alive during this time of uncertainty. It’s good to see New Jersey working together. This is a win for small businesses,” the owners said in a statement.
For more information, visit newjerseycommunitycapital.org/initiatives/thrive-south-jersey.
