STONE HARBOR — On the road back to reopening the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak, non-essential retail businesses were given a green light of sorts Monday, being permitted to offer products through delivery or curb-side pickup.
Customers are still not permitted inside the brick-and-mortar walls of non-essential retailers, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order.
In Stone Harbor, which has more than 100 small businesses, the sidewalks on 96th Street — the epicenter for the city’s businesses — had little to no foot traffic on Monday, but a few businesses were open and ready to service drive-up customers.
“Every little thing we can do to open up the businesses is a critical step,” said Angela Marsh, owner of Global Pursuit, a clothing store. “Everybody all along the strip and all of the towns along New Jersey Shore, this is it. If we can't make it now then we can't make it.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most of Global Pursuit’s business was in the physical store, but Marsh has since brought the store’s website up to speed and has been fulfilling online orders every day. Operations have shifted and Marsh and her employees are working day and night to keep the business alive.
“We’re here to serve our customers,” she said. “Anything we can do to make that happen, that’s what we want to do.”
But it doesn’t come without concern. Marsh doesn’t know how to manage inventory going forward.
“I have no idea how to plan,” she said. “Am I supposed to bring more stuff in? I don't want to be stuck with tons of merchandise after the summer. We have capacity limitations. On the supply-and-demand side of things, I'm just totally in the dark.”
Kelly Keller has the same concern. Keller owns Coastal FX, a clothing and accessories store, just a few doors down from Global Pursuit.
While she believes many of the small businesses will open, she thinks some won’t realize how hard they’ve been hit financially until after the summer.
“For myself, I canceled all of my orders. I have nothing coming in,” she said. “I don't know what to expect or when I can open.”
While Keller had a website before the outbreak, she’s had to revamp it and add more goods for online ordering. She now also sells face masks and hand sanitizer.
“But the brick and mortar is really where we do majority of the business, until corona” she said.
Keller has been taking online orders and doing home deliveries since March, “But it’s definitely not paying the bills. We’re struggling.”
And while she’s trying to keep the business afloat, she is only fulfilling two to three orders a week.
And besides the business struggling financially, the most challenging part for her is not being able to allow customers in her store.
“As business owners, we feel that we’re being discriminated against because we can control our environment much easier than a Home Depot or Lowe's or an Acme,” she said. “We abide by the same rules as they do, but yet we're still not able to open.”
Her biggest concern going forward is what’s next for small non-essential businesses, especially for those who rely on the summer season to make their profit.
“We don't even have any clear instructions on what the state would like us to do as a small business,” she said. “Everybody can come to the shore, but yet we have a stay-at-home order, but yet non-essential small businesses can’t open. Moving forward, us not having a date (to fully open) is really frustrating.”
Chrissy Triggiani has been one of the lucky ones. Her kids clothing boutique, Bad Kitty, opened last week as Murphy’s executive order deemed as essential stores that principally sell supplies for children under 5 years old.
“It was a surprise to me,” she said. “I only found out about it five days ago. The thing that’s different about little kids is they’ve outgrown all of their clothes, they’re a different size now.”
Since she’s reopened her 96th Street store, customers are allowed on premises, but must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Business has been slow, but customers do come in and buy clothes, she said. Before opening her doors, she had been taking orders over the phone, but found that her clientele prefers face-to-face transactions. But even the phone orders were slowly trickling in, with maybe a half-a-dozen a week.
“It was nothing to sustain us,” she said. “Business just isn’t great right now. It’s not like it’s making a difference, it’s not.
“But it doesn’t mean I’m not grateful,” she added. “I’m grateful, thankful and blessed, and I’m certainly lucky. But I’m terribly guilty because the other merchants can’t open. Although (curbside pickup) is a step in the right direction, unfortunately it is not something that would be beneficial to most sea shore businesses.”
