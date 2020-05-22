We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. issued an executive order Friday morning permitting online short-term rentals and all city hotels to resume operation beginning May 29.

The mayor's action Friday removes the restrictions from an executive order his office issued April 6 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The announcement has no impact on the city's nine casino hotels, which remain indefinitely closed by order of Gov. Phil Murphy.

Small said he was "happy" to be taking the first steps toward restarting the city's economy but added it would be a "long process."

He also echoed Murphy's recent sentiments on reopening casinos, saying "we're not there right now."

"But I'm willing to take a shot in the interest of getting this economy restarted," Small said Friday morning about reopening short-term rentals and hotels during a live video conference on the city's Facebook page.

All short-term rental operators and hotels must be registered with the city's Department of Licensing and Inspection before resuming business. Violators are subject to immediate closing, fines and may be prevented from conducting future business in the city, said Dale Finch, director of the licensing department.

"So if you are a short-term rental in the city and you know you have not registered with Licensing and Inspections, do so this week," Finch said. "I urge you to do that."

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans said hotels and motels will be required to adhere to health and safety protocols established by public health professionals and industry-specific guidelines.

"We reserve the right to pull back, to restrict (operations), if we see things going in the wrong direction," Evans said.

In addition to the short-term rental and hotel order, Small announced changes to the city's two COVID-19 testing sites.

The major change is that coronavirus testing is now available to "anyone," Small said. Residents and first responders who work in the city will no longer need to be symptomatic or possess a doctor's prescription to be tested.

The other modification is that the walk-up site in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City parking lot between Delaware and Maryland avenues will be open three days a week — Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive-thru testing site at Bader Field will now only be open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents are still required to make an appointment to be tested.