Caroline Ranoia, 61, has owned Blue Eden & Sea Foam Soap Co. since 1997. She started the business after being laid off from a pharmaceutical company in Philadelphia and eventually moved the soap shop to Stone Harbor in 2004.
She’s been making soap since she was 5. She got the knack from her grandmother, an immigrant from Switzerland, who also used to make soap.
“I always wanted my own shop,” she said. “When I was 5, I would create these little things, and I had this cart, and I would push it out on the corner and sell stuff, like big paper flowers.”
In downtown Stone Harbor, Ranoia's shop is one of about 75% of the 150 businesses owned by women, according to Marnie Lengle, coordinator for the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
“I think the town has always been unique to primarily women-owned businesses,” Lengle said. “We get all kinds of shoppers, but I think that the type of layout and the clientele definitely call for one-of-a-kind shops. The attitude toward women’s creativity and an eye for exciting products is what sets them apart. I have never met a more confident and strong group of women.”
Ranoia said her father and uncle owned businesses. Her mother, grandmother and aunt — her role models growing up — all worked, so the entrepreneurial spirit ran in her family.
“My grandmother has always been a very strong person,” she said. “And my mom has that same personality, very strong."
Ranoia makes all of her own soap at home and body washes, scrubs and lotions in-store. She’s currently undergoing an expansion and will double her store space in the coming months.
While she doesn’t experience discrimination as a woman business owner, she has experienced it in the past and in other aspects of her life.
“At 61 years old, (people) think that I'm old, and I don't know what's going on in the world,” she said.
But it’s not just her age, it’s her personal life as well. Ranoia doesn’t have children and recalls, when working a corporate job, being turned down for a promotion because the man who got the position had a family to support.
“I don't think that, all the time, we’re taken as seriously,” she said.
Once, a contractor came into her store to do a project and tried to explain his job “as if I was brainless, basically,” she said.
And even though she runs a successful business, she still believes women have to work twice as hard as men to get where they want to be in their careers.
“I see all these inspirational things, women supporting women, but I don’t always feel that all the time,” she said. “If you have a dream and a vision and a passion it’s not going to happen overnight. And there are going to be a lot of naysayers who won’t support you.”
But in the business world, she believes women have a different approach that is beneficial to the job.
“I think there's more passion in what we do,” she said. “Not that men don't have that, but I think men are very black and white, and I think women are very colorful and they have a vision. Most of the males that I've worked for have just been, ‘It's either this way or this way.’ There isn't any gray, and I think we can kind of see the gray.”
“We do a lot, but we take it on very easily,” she added.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.