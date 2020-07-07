SOMERS POINT — After several years in the planning stages, a $1.5 million transient marina on the city’s bayfront is officially open.
City Council members Janice Johnston and Mike Owen talked about the plans for the marina Thursday during a grand opening ceremony. Owen introduced Jen Boyce of Baycats in Ocean City, who is overseeing the operation of the marina as well as renting kayaks, paddle boards and catamarans, giving lessons and offering sunrise and sunset cruises.
The 26-slip marina at Bay and Higbee avenues is designed to bring visitors to town to spend money at local restaurants, the Gateway Theater, a nearby art gallery and other amenities. Johnston said the slips in the marina are free and visitors can pull in, tie off and stay for up to three days. The only charge would be if they need to hook up to electricity, which they could pay for via credit card using the kiosk at the marina. The Duke of Fluke charter boat also is moored at the marina and offers daily fishing and ecology tours.
Johnston said the marina was built with $1.5 million in grants from the state Department of Transportation and other agencies.
“We envision this as kind of a pop-up shop on the beach here,” Boyce said of the marina. “It will bring new eyes and a new energy to see everything that Somers Point has to offer. We hope to collaborate with local businesses, things like you can rent a paddle board and enjoy a paddle down and enjoy lunch at the Anchorage.”
A number of locals came to celebrate the official opening of the marina, though it has been operational for the past week. Resident Joe McCarron said he likes how the city has encouraged small businesses to come to Somers Point.
“We are a shore town. You shouldn’t have to drive someplace to rent a kayak. Now we have a wonderful spot right here on the waterfront,” said McCarron. “This is a new destination and a real beach area with amenities and recreation.”
Also on the beach Thursday was William Raynor, who moved to Somers Point several months ago from San Diego.
“You have really got it here. You are doing things for families and for the kids,” said Raynor. “I like to fish and I like boats and it’s all right here.”
