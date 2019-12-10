SOMERS POINT — The city recently passed a resolution to expand the Bay Front Historic District to include eight properties that date to the turn of the 20th century.
The historic district ran along Bay Avenue from Goll Avenue to Gibbs Avenue and stopped one property short of Shore Road, said Donna Mohr, chairwoman of the Somers Point Historic Preservation Commission.
It’s now expanded to include Shore Road, adding significant properties to the district, like the Somers Point Library — the city’s original City Hall — a Baptist church and a former captain’s home.
The Historic Preservation Commission tried to make Shore Road its own historic district, separate from the bayfront, more than 30 years ago.
“The Bay Front Historic District was approved,” Mohr said. “But we were basically told (by the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office) that there was no way Shore Road was going to make it through because it didn’t have a high percentage of contributing properties to be a historic district.”
The Bay Front Historic District was approved because it did have that high concentration of historic properties, Mohr said.
The historic district is on both the state and national registers of historic places.
Recognizing its historical significance helps the town market itself, Mayor Jack Glasser said.
“We are a semi-shore tourist town,” he said. “We do thrive off the summer tourist season, but we are a year-round town.”
Shore Road was the first paved road in Atlantic County, Mohr said. Eight properties along the road are now a part of the historic district — the George Middleton House, Joseph Merritt House, Somers/Kappella House, Star House, Somers Point Library, a Baptist church that now houses the Somers Point Historical Society Museum, Charlie’s Bar and Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar. All properties were built between 1886 and 1906.
“We’re right next to the Atlantic County Historical Society and the Somers Point Historical Society, it’s just a no brainer,” said Gregory Gregory, owner of Gregory’s bar.
He added that the bar is on the New Jersey Register of Historic Places and is being reviewed to be on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s such a historic city,” he said. “We were historic through different times from the War of 1812, to the Revolutionary War to Prohibition.”
The bar even acted as a speakeasy during Prohibition and was a brothel during World War II, he said.
“We’re always looking for more notoriety for the town,” Gregory said. “The more people know about that stuff, the more people want to come to our town.”
Mohr said in terms of local significance the properties are indicative to the area in that the Somers family purchased a lot of land in “substantial parts of the county.”
That land now makes up the majority of Northfield, Linwood and Egg Harbor Township.
“We’re just very happy to have this expansion,” she said. “It just made so much sense to bump out to include Shore Road since it wasn’t going to be a separate district.”
