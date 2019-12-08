SOMERS POINT — About two dozen members of the American Legion Riders Post 352 stood on the beach Sunday, holding American flags that waved in the wind.
Nearby, four members of the AMVETS Chapter 911 stood guard, also holding flags. In between both groups stood members of Cub Scout Pack 55 and Troop 32 — the next generation to continue honoring our veterans.
About 100 people came together on the Somers Point beach in honor of the city’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony. Majority of those in attendance were veterans.
The city’s ceremony is always held the first Sunday following Dec. 7, said Thomas Innocente, commander of the Egg Harbor Submarine Veterans.
Vietnam veteran and local optometrist David Smith was the guest speaker of the ceremony and spoke of what happened on Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. He told of what happened after the attack as well as heroic stories of a few soldiers from that day.
“On December 8th, President Roosevelt gave his famous Day of Infamy speech in which he ended by saying no matter how long it may take us, the American people in their righteous might will win through to victory,” he said. “Four years later that came true. Immediately, hundreds of thousands of members of the greatest generation signed up to fight the Japanese and the Germans and the Italians in the deserts of Africa, the hills and farmland of Europe, the mountains of Italy and the islands of the South Pacific. In 1945, America was victorious and the soldiers were welcomed home.”
Smith then spoke of local veterans who were at Pearl Harbor on that fateful day — from a soldier recovering from a broken leg after playing football who proceeded to help those injured from the attacks to a Somers Point man who fought the remainder of the war in the Pacific Islands.
The local men who were at Pearl Harbor that day have all since died, he said. He believes there are only 12 survivors left in the country.
After Smith’s speech, Mayor Jack Glasser, with the assistance of a few Cub Scouts, walked a wreath out to the edge of the beach’s pier and dropped it into the water.
Moments later, “God Bless America” was sung.
Innocente loves that the city comes together to remember Pearl Harbor, but said it’s important for the nation to come together as well.
“The nation needs some coming together,” he said. “The bottom line is if you don’t learn from history you’re doomed to repeat it.”
He added that it’s important for the Cub Scouts, and the younger generation, to attend ceremonies similar to this one to continue to honor the veterans.
“They are what it’s all about,” he said of the Cub Scouts. “They’re the future of this nation and I think they need to understand the sacrifices that were made for the people who came before them, to give them the freedoms that we have.”
Smith, during this speech, praised the boys from Cub Scout Pack 55 who came out for the event and showed their support.
“It’s great to see these young people here so that they can go on and continue the memorials that we have,” he said of the boys. “We can never forget those who served.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.