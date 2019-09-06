Two mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in Atlantic County this week, officials said Thursday.
The samples were found at Lawrence “Bud" Kern Field in Somers Point and in the 500 block of Ridgewood Drive in Northfield, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health. Both were confirmed positive Wednesday.
Other positive samples were collected in July from Zion Road in Northfield and last month from Horton Street in Hammonton.
County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance, according to the release, as well as implementing additional control measures and providing educational materials to area residents and businesses.
A 1-year-old Atlantic County filly was euthanized after being diagnosed with eastern equine …
It is not unusual to find positive samples this time of year, Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond said. However, residents can reduce their exposure to mosquito bites by using insect spray whenever they go outside, draining standing water to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds and cleaning clogged gutters and checking and repairing screen doors.
For more information about West Nile virus, visit the county website at aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If residents need assistance removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from their property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.