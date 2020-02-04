SOMERS POINT—The city received a $200,000 Safe Streets to Transit grant that will help fund the construction of a sidewalk along Route 9 between Laurel Drive and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road—a stretch of road students often walk to school.
An additional $200,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, received in 2018, will also help fund the sidewalk.
“This sidewalk project has been a high priority for the city,” said Mayor Jack Glasser. “Now we will have a safer walkway connecting the neighborhoods of the Somers Point – Mays Landing Road area to important destinations to the north of Laurel Drive, including Jordon Road Elementary School.”
The project is being fast tracked, with the city starting construction this spring.
“In a state as densely populated as New Jersey, it is important that we encourage the use of alternate forms of transportation, such as biking or public transportation,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “These grants support biking, walking, and mass transit programs designed to help drive better health and environmental outcomes that make New Jersey a more livable state.”
The city also recently received grants to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on its bike path.
A $1.75 million NJDOT grant was awarded in the fall to widen the bike path up to 14 feet from the Linwood border to the Route 52 bridge. LED lights, bike racks and flashing beacons will also be installed along the path.
Another $130,000 NJDOT grant will be used to create bike lanes on Somers Point – Mays Landing Road between Route 52 and Route 9.
“The Route 52 causeway is constantly being used for biking and walking and our bike path connects all the city’s points of interest, including the schools and park,” Glasser said. “We are striving to make Somers Point the ‘Bikeway Hub of South Jersey.’”
He added that all of the planned projects will be completed by the summer.
The city is also urging NJDOT and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to continue the bike path to Upper Township by way of the Garden State Parkway Bridge, but no movement has been made.
