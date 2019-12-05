SOMERS POINT — The city will soon expand the width of the bike path up to four feet to accommodate the influx of pedestrians and bicyclists who use it.
The bike path, which lies between New Road and Shore Road, is about two miles long within city limits. The entire bike path is 6.5 miles long and runs from Pleasantville to Somers Point.
With a $1.4 million grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the city will pour new asphalt, replace 81 lamp posts along the path outfitted with LED lighting, install flashing beacons at crosswalks and update ADA compliant accessing points, according to city engineer, Greg Schneider.
Currently, the bike path is 10 feet wide. The city is widening about 80% of the path with the widest parts—14 feet— being near the Dawes Avenue and New York Avenue schools. Other areas will be widened to 12 feet.
“It’s being widened because of the number of pedestrians and bicyclists who use it, especially during schools hours,” Schneider said.
A contract to replace the lights was awarded to Kane Communications, a Central Jersey-based electrical and communications company. Schneider said subcontractors will complete the asphalt work.
City Council has also passed a resolution to name the bike path—within city limits— Purple Heart Way in honor of local Purple Heart recipients, according to Mayor Jack Glasser. The Purple Heart is awarded to military members who have been wounded, killed or died from an injury while in service.
“Along the bike path, not only do we have the (war) memorials but the VFW sits right along the bike path as well as the American Legion,” Glasser said. “It just makes sense, and we have a very strong veterans community here.”
The bike path lies near the old Shore Fast Line, a trolley line that ran from Atlantic City to Ocean City by way of the mainland in the early 1900s. It was then turned into a railway line before being converted into a bike path in the late 1970’s, according to Glasser.
“We want to improve it,” he said. “And there’s so much more emphasis on healthy lifestyles.”
Work to replace the lamp posts will begin this winter, weather permitting. The widening portion of the project is slated to begin in the spring with plans to be completed by summer.
