HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — With his eyes closed and his left hand clutching an invisible rope at his side, Glenn Hausmann waved his right arm through the air back and forth in front of him Wednesday morning, blindly feeling through the air with his fingertips.
“This is how we search for a drowning victim,” said Hausmann, chief of the township’s Search and Recovery Dive Team. “What the sonar does, it gives us eyes.”
For the first time in the over two decades that Hausmann has been diving, searching the dark waters of local rivers, lakes and sand pits for drowning victims by touch, he’s able to see under the water. Late last fall, the township authorized the purchase of a $3,600 sonar system that, officials say, will be helpful during search and recovery operations, as well as before a drowning happens to map out the depths and debris that might be lurking underneath the water’s surface, creating hazards for divers.
In the eight years that Dawn Suhr has been living at the end of Thelma Avenue in Mays Landing, a handful of teenagers have come knocking on her door, asking her to call an ambulance.
“A lot of kids don’t realize the danger,” Suhr, 58, said, shaking her head in her doorway. “It’s so sad.”
Teens park at the end of the street or continue down the dirt road onto private property to swim in the small quarry filled with rain and cold groundwater or to ride ATVs through the woods “constantly,” she said.
Two years ago, Lenyn Mercedes-Payamps, 23, of Pleasantville, went missing while swimming in the pit; his body was pulled from the water three hours later. He was presumed drowned.
A man in his early 20s was found dead Monday night and presumed drowned in a small quarry at…
While bathers are generally just looking for a free place to swim, they don’t realize the dangers, Hausmann said, of being in an undesignated swimming area without a lifeguard watching over them.
“The odds are, you’re going to swim in these places, you’ll be fine,” he said. “But the odds you’re playing with are your life.”
Township Mayor Art Schenker approved the sonar purchase when he learned that the team could use the sonar to see under the water.
“This would not only help in rescue efforts but it also aids in the safety of our divers,” Schenker said.” So it was clear to us that this equipment would a big impact with very little cost.”
The dive team is now working to map and file as many of two over two-dozen sand pits, lakes and other bodies of water in South Jersey - as they are one of the only dive teams in the area - to give them a better idea of what they’re diving into. Last weekend, they took the sonar out to the Thelma Avenue pit and Lake Lenape to map out the underwater terrain.
“We look for anomalies,” Hausmann explained. “It might not see someone’s hand, but it can pick up an object. Right now, we’re trying to train our eyes.”
During the mapping at Lake Lenape, Hausmann sunk himself to the bottom, acting as a drowning victim, he said. Members of the dive team on the boat above the surface were able to see his body on the sonar, as well as a dark drag mark where his body scraped against the lake bed before settling in one spot.
The sonar screen shows green vegetation, but also tree stumps and other debris on the lake bottom. So far, they’ve learned that the Thelma Avenue pit is 27 feet deep and relatively trash-free with no mining equipment left behind, he said.
While, the old sand quarry off Leipzig Avenue, another popular swimming spot, is 44 feet at its deepest.
MAYS LANDING — A hot summer day in South Jersey means finding the closest body of water to c…
“It’s not an answer for everything, but it’s definitely helpful,” he said. “Now we can see what we’re going into.”
Chuck Faisst, Suhr’s neighbor, said that each year, the owner of the property that holds the Thelma Avenue Pit puts up a gate to block the people from getting in, but it gets knocked down regularly.
“During the summer, it’s not uncommon for people to have beach chairs and be hanging out,” Faisst, 39, said. “People should not be swimming there. It’s absolutely, 100% dangerous.”
Although the water is a beautiful blue color, crystal clear and the water at the surface might be warm, he said that there’s a drop off “like a cliff” and the water become a lot colder.
He’s warned his children, who range in age from 2 to 9-years-old, not to venture near the water, Faisst said.
Hausmann explained that unlike other bodies of water, sand pits can collapse, and “gets deep in one step,” becoming a hazardous place to swim.
With the sonar, as a diver is getting dressed at the scene of a recovery, a boat will drive over the surface, mapping out the area and searching for the victim, he said.
“Our mission is to find them safely, but to find them quickly,” Hausmann said. “Now, we have an idea. We’re no longer blind.”
