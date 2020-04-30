After wreaking havoc for weeks in the northern half of the state, the coronavirus pandemic has moved to South Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
“There’s no question this is migrating south,” Murphy said. “In the south it is still a curve that’s going up and not down. We need to get the back of that curve cracked and headed in the right direction.”
In the last two weeks of April, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases doubled in Burlington, Gloucester, Atlantic and Camden Counties, to more than 8,000, with more than 300 deaths, new data show. Cumberland County alone saw a 227% increase in cases, jumping from 210 to 687.
Overall, the curve of infections is slowing in the Garden State, which has implemented strict social distancing measures since March 21 and started to plan for how life will resume once it has receded from its peak. But the uptick in cases in South Jersey was something state officials were unable to explain Wednesday.
According to some local authorities, the spike may be less about a migrating virus and more about an increase in testing.
“We’re going to expand testing as much as possible where the demand is, and that means more positives,” said Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen.
Experts note that without robust testing, the true scale of the virus’ spread is hard to capture. Since the early days of the pandemic, Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli have said that as testing ramps up, the state’s positive case count may grow more quickly than anticipated.
Through Wednesday, 116,264 people had tested positive statewide and 6,770 died. In the last two weeks, South Jersey counties have seen the number of positive COVID-19 cases increase at a quicker rate than any other region in the state.
But South Jersey has also seen testing efforts intensify. State officials partnered with Cooper University Hospital to test 3,000 residents and staff at 16 long-term care facilities in South Jersey, including at the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care, where cases spiked from two last week to 147 as of Wednesday, with 10 deaths.
Camden County officials opened a testing site in South Camden on Wednesday, the second testing site in the city and third county-run site. Next week, officials plan to launch another testing site on Federal Street in East Camden, a neighborhood that had been identified as a coronavirus hot spot.
But as New Jersey trails only New York among states with the most cases and deaths, gathering accurate and timely data has been a challenge for officials. An increase in testing has been crucial to efforts to battle the spread.
New Jersey now has more than 80 testing sites across the state — in locations including the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing and Bader Field in Atlantic City — and as Murphy plans on how to reopen parts of the economy, he is looking to double testing capacity before enacting measures to return the state to a more normal life.
“Testing is one of the most important weapons we have in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin O’Dowd, co-president/CEO of Cooper University Health Care, which will manage the testing site in East Camden. “In order for testing to be effective, it must be widely accessible.”
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
