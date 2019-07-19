Bob's Garden Center is closing at 6pm on Friday because of heat

Bob’s Garden Center in Egg Harbor Township closed early Friday because of the heat.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

While an excessive heat warning is in effect for South Jersey this weekend, local businesses and public spaces are reaching out to help people stay cool.

South Jersey is expected to see high temperatures of 100 degrees.

On Friday, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission announced that it will offer bottled water and misting tents to any Atlantic City resident that needs relief. The rescue mission will begin to offer services to Atlantic City residents to help combat the excessive heat on Saturday.

The rescue mission is located at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard, Atlantic City. For more information contact the rescue mission at 609-345-5517.

Residents are advised to wear light clothing, check on family members and neighbors, drink plenty of fluids and to never leave people or pets in a closed car.

What better way to stay cool than on ice?

The Flyers Skate Zone on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City will offer a free ice skating session from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Our rinks are the coolest place to be during this extreme heatwave,” said Pat Ferrill, senior vice president, Flyers Skate Zone. “Given the rising temperatures, we wanted to reach out to our local communities and provide an outlet to get out of the heat.”

Meanwhile, to the north, the Ocean County Library will be available as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7239 aauble@pressofac.com Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments