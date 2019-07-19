While an excessive heat warning is in effect for South Jersey this weekend, local businesses and public spaces are reaching out to help people stay cool.
South Jersey is expected to see high temperatures of 100 degrees.
On Friday, the Atlantic City Rescue Mission announced that it will offer bottled water and misting tents to any Atlantic City resident that needs relief. The rescue mission will begin to offer services to Atlantic City residents to help combat the excessive heat on Saturday.
The rescue mission is located at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard, Atlantic City. For more information contact the rescue mission at 609-345-5517.
Residents are advised to wear light clothing, check on family members and neighbors, drink plenty of fluids and to never leave people or pets in a closed car.
What better way to stay cool than on ice?
The Flyers Skate Zone on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City will offer a free ice skating session from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Our rinks are the coolest place to be during this extreme heatwave,” said Pat Ferrill, senior vice president, Flyers Skate Zone. “Given the rising temperatures, we wanted to reach out to our local communities and provide an outlet to get out of the heat.”
Meanwhile, to the north, the Ocean County Library will be available as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for Cumberland and Ocean Counties Friday.
The combination of sunlight, high temperatures and weak winds will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease and lung disease, and the elderly.
This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories. While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the afternoon.
To prevent low air quality-related issues, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise. This is another reason to stay in an air conditioned place during the sweltering hot days upcoming.
Ground ozone is created by chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight. This is caused by industry emissions, car exhaust, gasoline vapors, among others.
Sunshine will break out on Friday, as South Jersey sits in the middle of a six day heat wave. The sunshine helps to create ozone, while light winds prevent it from mixing out. Expect another air quality alert on Saturday, as air temperatures reach 100 degrees on the mainland for the first time since 2012.
It'll be oppressive into the weekend.
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? Well, if it's too hot for bare feet, it's too hot for bare paws, too.
Using just a temperature gun and the grounds at The Press building in Pleasantville, the surface temperature of the blacktop, sidewalk and grass was measured.
The blacktop recorded a temperature of over 140 degrees during the afternoon. That is enough to burn both your feet, as well as your pooch's paws. The sidewalk saw a drop of nearly 20 degrees! Lastly, the grass is where the coolest conditions were. The thermometer did not even crack 100 degrees.
The reason for the swing in temperature has to do with something called albedo. Albedo is the reflective of a surface with respect to incoming radiation. Darker objects, like a driveway or many parking lots, absorb more radiation. Therefore, that heat stays within the surface, turning hotter.
Meanwhile, lightly-colored surfaces, such as a sidewalk, do a better job of reflecting radiation from the hot sun. This is not due to albedo but due to another factor called heat capacity The grass, which was the coolest of the three, holds water in the soil. This water makes its ability to heat or cool down much slower than the other objects.
