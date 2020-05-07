MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — South Jersey Gas on Thursday announced the opening of its new compressed natural gas fueling station in Cape May County.
Located at 650 Shunpike Road in the Burleigh section of the township, the station is open to the public and exclusively offers renewable natural gas.
According to the release, the station is part of the company's ongoing sustainability initiative to "reduce its carbon footprint and provide customer-focused solutions for homes, businesses and transportation."
“We are happy to offer drivers in the South Jersey Gas service area with this environmentally-friendly fueling option,” South Jersey Gas President Dave Robbins said in the release. “Across our organization, we’re committed to identifying and implementing solutions to help New Jersey residents and businesses reduce their environmental impact — the opening of our newest (renewable natural gas)-fueled (compressed natural gas) station is another meaningful indication of this commitment.”
As part of the initiative, South Jersey Gas is displacing traditional natural gas at all company owned and operated compressed natural gas fueling stations with renewable natural gas sourced from a landfill biogas project.
